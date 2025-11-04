National network with local events

Checking out the LETS car boot bargains. Sept '25.

Leamington & Warwick's Local Exchange & Trading Scheme (LETS) has a thriving & successful local group, which is part of a national network.

This community-based scheme trades in 'oaks' rather than money, has been in existence locally for over 30 years and is growing in popularity.

Based on trading skills (such as decorating, dog walking, sewing & repair) & items (plants, jam jars, unwanted 'stuff', such as unused pasta makers or a kettle), the scheme is going from strength to strength.

A successful car boot sale in September is being followed by a 'Speed Skill Share' event on Saturday, November 15 from 2-4pm at St Mary's Church hall, St Mary's Rd, Leamington. CV31 1JW.

Some of the plants available for 'oaks' at the LETS car boot sale.

This is an opportunity to find out more about the scheme and join up if you wish to.

There will be a chance to learn how to print your own t-shirt (bring a t-shirt to print up) alongside trading stalls, a seed swap, plants and refreshments. This is a free event and all are welcome.