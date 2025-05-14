National Trust and Historic Coventry Trust appoints family-owned business to run the café at the charity’s first site in Coventry

The National Trust and Historic Coventry Trust have appointed a well-known family-owned business to operate the café at the Grade I listed Coventry Charterhouse when it re-opens next week.

The new partnership will see the conservation charity take on the day-to-day management of the Charterhouse, which is owned by Historic Coventry Trust, who raised £11.9 million to restore the 14th century former monastery.

Farmers Fayre will run the 60-seat café within the historic house, which will be opening from Wednesday to Sunday, 8am until 5pm.

Breakfasts, brunch, lunches, takeaway coffees and afternoon teas will be served in the café which will be decorated with furnishings from Millington & Hope at Stoneleigh Park, which will be assisting with the interior design. Their legendary Sunday roasts will be coming soon.

Scones with jam and cream. Photo supplied by the National Trust.

Using ingredients sourced locally, suppliers such as E&P Butchers in Coventry, Warwickshire Gelato and MOR Bakery in Stratford-upon-Avon, and Andrew Davies Bakery in Kenilworth, along with herbs grown on-site from the Charterhouse’s stunning walled garden will be used to create the dishes.

Gurminder Kenth, General Manager at the Charterhouse, said: “We’re really looking forward to the re-opening of the Charterhouse and, as part of our plans, we have been working hard to bring in an operator to run the café with flair and passion for excellence.

“Farmers Fayre is an incredibly popular venue at Stoneleigh Park and Ryton Pools Country Park and we are looking forward to seeing their innovative, freshly prepared menus come to life as the Charterhouse begins the next stage of its incredible history.”

Nicola Reece, director and co-owner of Farmers Fayre, said the ethos of the National Trust was very much in keeping with the business’s own ambitions as it prepares to celebrate its 25th year in business in 2025.

“This is very exciting and we want the Charterhouse to become a key destination for communities in Coventry looking to connect with nature and history, to take a moment to pause with a coffee and a bite to eat and perhaps take a stroll around the surrounding parkland,” she said.

“We want Farmers Fayre at Charterhouse to be renowned for quality, value and a great experience.

“There will be an element of retail since some of our small local suppliers will be providing honey and cakes for people to buy to take home as well as gifts.

“Our farm shop and restaurant at Stoneleigh Park is extremely busy – we are at capacity for our 300 Sunday lunches every week – and we hope we will be embraced by the local community here in Coventry too.

“We will be creating eight jobs and our manager at Stoneleigh Park, Ania Juszkow, and our sous chef, Oliver Rhodes, who lives a short walk across the Heritage Park, will be in charge of day-to-day operations.

“We will be fully licensed and, in the future, we hope to hold events such as wine tasting evenings because it is such a beautiful location particularly when the sun is setting.”

As well as having a unique place in history, the Charterhouse is also home to 15th and 16th century wall paintings, which are said to be some of the finest examples of medieval and renaissance art in England.

The outside area includes a beautifully landscaped walled garden, and wider green space with wildlife pond and community orchard, children’s play area and grassland park.

In addition to managing Charterhouse, the National Trust will be working with partners to help deliver plans for the wider Heritage Park and green corridor between the park and the city, including the John Muir Trust.