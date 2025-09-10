Navigating Margaret: A unique and creative approach to dementia awareness

Navigating Margaret

South Warwickshire based ‘not for profit’ Arts Uplift is thrilled to announce a run of new dementia awareness performances, and related public workshops, of Navigating Margaret this autumn.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Navigating Margaret is an entertaining, informative and powerful theatrical production inspired by real-life experiences which delves into the journey of a Worcestershire woman living with Alzheimer's dementia, exploring its impact on both her and her family.

The story weaves together Margaret's remarkable past as one of Worcestershire's first female pilots with her present-day struggles. With a touch of fairy-tale magic, the play uses text, movement, and music to create a captivating blend of realism and abstraction. Talented actors will bring the story to life, raising crucial awareness about dementia, a condition affecting 1 in 14 adults over 65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play and associated dementia workshops are suitable for theatre goers, people with early-stage dementia, older people, professional care staff, NHS workers, health students, volunteers, carers and family membersand anyone generally interested in knowing more about dementia.

Performance Dates and Times

Each show is offered on a ‘pay what you can’ basis to make it accessible and is followed by an optional Q&A with the director, cast members and dementia experts. Booking is still advised.

14 November 19.00 Sikh Cultural and Sports Centre, Queensway Trading Estate, Queensway, Leamington Spa CV31 3LZ

17 November 10.30 Indian Community Centre, 243 Cross Rd, Coventry CV6 5GP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21 November 19.00 Ecumenical Centre, 6 Evesham St, Redditch B97 4EX

Dementia Awareness Workshops

14 November 14.30 - 16.30 Sikh Cultural and Sports Centre, 17 Queensway Court, Queensway Leamington Spa CV31 3LZ

19 November 10.00 - 12.00 noon Hastings Care Home, 130 Barnard's Green Rd, Malvern WR14 3NA

19 November 14.30 - 16.30 Tolly Community Centre, Rowan Ave, Worcester WR4 9QW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20 November 10.00 - 12 noon Deer Park Care Home, Martins Way, Ledbury HR8 2XW

20 November 14.30 - 16.30 Belmont Community Centre, Eastholme Avenue, Hereford, HR2 7UQ

21 November 14.30-16.30 Ecumenical Centre, 6 Evesham St, Redditch B97 4EX

Further information and booking, visit: www.artsuplift.co.uk/dementia/

Further Information: please contact Jenny at [email protected] or call 01926 504212.