New arts and crafts group for over 65s to launch at Galanos Hub in Southam

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The arts and crafts sessions are designed to encourage creativity, foster social connections, and promote mental well-being through artistic expression. Each session will provide participants with the opportunity to explore various forms of art and craft activities in a friendly and supportive environment such as acrylic canvas painting, canvas bag decoration, marbling, glass painting, printing and colourful collages.

Jenny Davis, Founder and Executive Director of Arts Uplift, expressed her enthusiasm for the new initiative, saying, "We believe in the power of art to uplift and connect people. Our new group at Galanos Hub is a wonderful opportunity for the over 65s in Southam to engage in creative pursuits, make new friends, and brighten their day-to-day lives with a splash of colour and creativity. Everyone is welcome, and no previous arts experience is necessary. It’s all about having fun and trying something new in a warm, welcoming setting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arts and crafts sessions are designed to be inclusive and adaptable to all skill levels, ensuring that everyone can participate and enjoy the artistic process. This initiative is part of Arts Uplift's broader mission to enhance community engagement and well-being through the arts.

An arts and crafts session with Arts Uplift

Spaces for the arts and crafts group are limited, so early registration is encouraged. To reserve your spot, please contact Arts Uplift on 07946 585978 or [email protected] or visit our website at www.artsuplift.co.uk.