New arts and crafts group for over 65s to launch at Galanos Hub in Southam

Arts Uplift is thrilled to announce the launch of Ageing Well Southam, a new arts and crafts group thanks to funding from Warwickshire County Council, IM Properties Fund, Southam Lions and Southam Rotary specifically designed for adults aged 65 and over. This new group will meet every Monday, starting May 13, 2024, from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon at the Galanos Hub in Southam. The programme, which spans 10 weeks, is offered completely free of charge, aiming to provide an engaging, creative, and social outlet for the over 65s community.
By Jenny DavisContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The arts and crafts sessions are designed to encourage creativity, foster social connections, and promote mental well-being through artistic expression. Each session will provide participants with the opportunity to explore various forms of art and craft activities in a friendly and supportive environment such as acrylic canvas painting, canvas bag decoration, marbling, glass painting, printing and colourful collages.

Jenny Davis, Founder and Executive Director of Arts Uplift, expressed her enthusiasm for the new initiative, saying, "We believe in the power of art to uplift and connect people. Our new group at Galanos Hub is a wonderful opportunity for the over 65s in Southam to engage in creative pursuits, make new friends, and brighten their day-to-day lives with a splash of colour and creativity. Everyone is welcome, and no previous arts experience is necessary. It’s all about having fun and trying something new in a warm, welcoming setting.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The arts and crafts sessions are designed to be inclusive and adaptable to all skill levels, ensuring that everyone can participate and enjoy the artistic process. This initiative is part of Arts Uplift's broader mission to enhance community engagement and well-being through the arts.

Most Popular
An arts and crafts session with Arts UpliftAn arts and crafts session with Arts Uplift
An arts and crafts session with Arts Uplift

Spaces for the arts and crafts group are limited, so early registration is encouraged. To reserve your spot, please contact Arts Uplift on 07946 585978 or [email protected] or visit our website at www.artsuplift.co.uk.

We look forward to welcoming our over 65s to this vibrant new group. Join us to create, connect, and celebrate the joy of art!

Related topics:Warwickshire County Council