New Brazilian steakhouse Beleza Rodizio ready to set Stratford Upon Avon alight

Beleza Rodizio, the premier Brazilian steakhouse renowned for its authentic rodizio-style dining, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in the historic town of Stratford Upon Avon.

Known for its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional cuisine in East Yorkshire, Beleza Rodizio is set to offer an unparalleled dining experience to both residents and visitors of this iconic town in Warwickshire.

The restaurant will offer a diverse menu that includes Wagyu, the legendary super-marbled, super-expensive beef from Japan that's now become really sought-after in the UK.

Wagyu is the world’s most expensive beef because of the way it is reared. The cattle are fed for 600 days after weaning and that’s more than double the time for other breeds. It’s the marbling that gives wagyu its unique tender and buttery flavour.

Nico, Beleza Rodizio

Beleza meaning ‘beautiful’ in Portuguese will also be showcasing an exciting and authentic Brazilian rodizio. It’s an all-you-can-eat extravaganza and you’re in control of the flow of food. Sumptuous skewers are carved table-side by skilled passadors, and a beautiful self-serve salad bar brims with Brazilian and Argentinian dishes. The menu’s flair is matched by Beleza’s spirit, promising a vibrancy that’s hard to resist. Pair with a traditional cocktail or south American wine to take tastes to new heights.

The new Stratford Upon Avon location, situated in Bell Court promises to uphold the high standards of quality and service that Beleza Rodizio is known for in East Yorkshire. Guests can expect a vibrant, inviting atmosphere, in the brand new restaurant complemented by the rich flavours of Brazilian cuisine.

Designed by Copper and Ash, the 4500 square foot restaurant, will have a more sumptuous, luxurious interior that reflects the Stratford upon Avon location. Central to the design are pops of colour and texture seen through the fabrics and wallpapers, all inspired by the vibrancy of the Brazilian Favelas.

The dining area has a more dramatic colour palette with brushed brass accents to create that feeling of luxury and mystique. All have been intertwined with planting and feature lighting which create key focal points throughout the space and help to create an immersive dining experience for customers.

“We are excited to bring the essence of Brazilian hospitality and cuisine to Stratford Upon Avon,” said Nico Jamil owner of Beleza Rodizio. “We can’t wait for you to try our Waygu Experience, from our one-of-a-kind charcoal grill, with cuts such as Wagyu Alcatra (tender rump cut which ooze juiciness and rich wagyu flavours), Wagyu Picanha (a Brazilian speciality, cap of rump) and Wagyu Maminha (from the bottom sirloin, a triangular cut of beef).

There will also be an outdoor terrace that will seat 30 guests, ideal for those lazy days in the sun for tourists and locals alike.

Nico continues, “Our goal is to provide an unforgettable dining experience where guests can enjoy the rich culinary traditions of Brazil in a setting that is both elegant and welcoming.

As well as the Rodizio-Style Service that will offer various cuts of meat, including beef, lamb, chicken, and pork, all expertly seasoned and grilled to perfection, there will be a Gourmet Salad Bar offering a selection of fresh salads, traditional Brazilian side dishes, and hot items to complement the main courses.

At Beleza Rodizio, there will be some great Signature Cocktails, including Brazil’s famous caipirinhas and a curated list of wines, to enhance the dining experience.So get set this summer, and give your tastebuds the festival experience that will have you coming back time and time again.