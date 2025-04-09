New Motivational Book for Workers' Day (May 1)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dr Afiniki Akanet, a practising General Practitioner (GP) and Assistant Professor, will release another self-help motivational book called, When You Love and Hate Your Job on the 1st of May 2025, which is International Workers’ Day.

This is a timely book considering the challenges workers and businesses are facing nationally. Dr Akanet uses her experience in the National Health Service (NHS) and other sectors to explore themes around job satisfaction, productivity, prioritisation and self-improvement.

Afiniki has developed an interesting portfolio career over the past twenty years, with experience in entrepreneurship and other sectors outside of healthcare. She founded Forte Charity for Inspiration in 2008 and has written several other motivational and self-help books, including Money and Mental Wellbeing, because of her special interest in mental health. Afiniki lives in Warwickshire with her husband and two children. She hopes to be able to engage with readers live on social media (#WorkHappy) on Thursday May 1 for the book release. When You Love and Hate Your Job has had positive pre-publication reviews as below, and will be available as an ebook and paperback from Amazon, Afiniki.co.uk and other book retailers.

“This is a book that can help a person to re-evaluate their priorities in life and gather the courage to make choices for a healthier and happier work-life balance. A very practical and realistic text for self-help” - Nicola Parker-Summers

“Dr Akanet helps you through honest and insightful reflection to consider career choice and work-life balance by either continuing the juggling act or being more joyful and purposeful with your passions.” - Alex Graves

“If you have reached a career goal and find yourself unhappy and thinking "What now?", then you will be able to relate to this book. Or if you've ever wondered why people at the top of the food chain quit their jobs, then this will be an eye-opener. Dr. Akanet takes us through her personal journey and offers advice along the way. A really easy and enjoyable read, with a strong take-home message.” - Anna Nguyen