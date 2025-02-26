New Shepherds Huts in Ladbroke Warwickshire

The Bell Inn at Ladbroke unveils cosy countryside retreat with new Shepherd’s Huts

The Bell Inn, a much-loved country pub nestled in the picturesque village of Ladbroke, is delighted to announce the launch of its brand-new Shepherd’s Huts, offering guests a charming countryside escape with all the warmth and hospitality the pub is known for.

Designed to provide the perfect blend of rustic charm and modern comfort, these beautifully crafted Shepherd’s Huts offer a peaceful retreat just minutes from the M40—ideal for visitors looking for a tranquil getaway, business travellers seeking an alternative to soulless chain hotels, or locals who fancy a night away without venturing too far from home.

Each hut has been carefully designed with cosy interiors, snug bedding, and all the little touches that make for a memorable stay. Guests can enjoy the best of both worlds—a peaceful night’s sleep under the stars, followed by a proper breakfast at The Bell just a stone’s throw away.

Bonny, General Manager at The Bell Inn, shared: "We’ve been working on these Shepherd’s Huts for a while now, and we’re so excited to finally open them up for guests. Whether you’re here for work, a countryside break, or just looking for an excuse to have a few drinks and stay the night, we’ve created something really special."

The launch of the Shepherd’s Huts is another step in The Bell’s commitment to offering a unique and welcoming experience, combining great food, fantastic drinks and now, a place to rest your head in true countryside comfort.

Whilst a specific opening date is yet to be set, gift vouchers are available to purchase NOW for a one-night stay in one of these gorgeous Shepherd’s Huts. There are a limited number of vouchers available for just £100, which entitle the holder to a one-night stay for two.

Vouchers are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase and this bargain price is an exclusive early bird offer—once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Purchase your voucher here:https://freespiritathome.co.uk/product/1988/