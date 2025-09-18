New venue for Coventry Memory Singers

A popular singing group in Coventry, for people living with dementia and their carers, is moving to a new home at Coventry Dementia Partnership Hub from the autumn term.

Coventry Memory Singers, which launched earlier this year, helps people living with dementia connect with loved ones and enjoy the well-known therapeutic, social and cognitive benefits of music.

The group meets twice a month and is open to anyone with dementia or other neurological condition, and their carers, with forthcoming sessions this term on September 25, 9 and October 23, Nov 13 and 27, and December 11 and18.

Coventry Memory Singers is run by the Warwick-based choir and music charity Armonico Consort whose specially-trained professional musicians lead fun and friendly sessions featuring a wide range of music. Armonico also runs Memory Singers groups in Solihull and Warwick.

The beneficial effects of singing for people with dementia is well-known as Memory Singers participants and carers confirm: “my wife has severe Dementia and memory singing is so valued (the only outing of the week)” and “My husband really enjoys his afternoon and comes away smiling.”

Coventry Memory Singers takes place from 10.30am-12pm at Coventry Dementia Partnership Hub, Everdon Road, Coventry CV6 4FB.

Details about joining from Sarah Riddell [email protected] or visit www.armonico.org.uk/communities