New Warwickshire therapy practice offers flexible, neuro-affirming support for modern life

Local counsellor and coach Hannah Chatterley has launched Choose Your Way, a new therapeutic service designed to meet clients where they are—literally and emotionally.

Offering a blend of walk-and-talk sessions, online, and at-home therapy, Choose Your Way provides flexible, neuro-affirming support tailored to individual needs.

The launch comes during Mental Health Awareness Week 2025, whose theme is the power and importance of community. It's a fitting backdrop for a practice built on connection, accessibility, and choice. Choose Your Way aims to make therapy feel more human and more possible — especially for people who find traditional models overwhelming or inaccessible.

In a world where one-size-fits-all approaches often fall short, Choose Your Way stands out by prioritising adaptability and client autonomy. Flexibility here isn’t an afterthought — it’s fundamental.

My ethos is built on autonomy and choice. I believe you already hold the answers – even if it doesn’t feel that way right now.

“At a time when more people are turning to AI chatbots for mental health support, Choose Your Way offers something a little different — flexibility that feels personal and grounded. Say’s founder Hannah. “It’s all about real human connection, choice, and the healing power of the natural world. You get the adaptability and autonomy modern life needs, with the quality and professionalism you’d expect from traditional counselling.”

Key Features of Choose Your Way:

Flexible Formats: Sessions available online, in-person, at-home, or outdoors

Sessions available online, in-person, at-home, or outdoors Neuro-affirming Approach: Support that embraces difference and encourages unmasking and authenticity

Support that embraces difference and encourages unmasking and authenticity Client-Centred: Therapy plans are co-created and regularly reviewed. An integrated blend of coaching and counselling — combining emotional support with practical tools.

Therapy plans are co-created and regularly reviewed. An integrated blend of coaching and counselling — combining emotional support with practical tools. Genuinely Adaptive: Sessions that fit around changing lives, energy levels, needs and preferences

“I believe therapy should adapt to fit the person, not the other way around,” says Hannah. “My ethos is built on autonomy and choice. I believe you already hold the answers – even if it doesn’t feel that way right now. With the right support, you can uncover who you are and what you want. That’s why I offer therapy that's flexible — not flaky — because real life doesn’t always follow a perfect schedule, and neither does personal growth.”

Walk and Talk Therapy, also known as Eco-Therapy, offered at Choose Your Way

Hannah brings over 20 years of people-centred experience from her previous career in creative industries, alongside a proven track record of working with diverse client groups — including neurodivergentstudents at Warwick University and older adults through Age UK. Her practice is especially suited to those navigating burnout, identity shifts, life transitions, or feeling disconnected from themselves or their direction.

Choose Your Way is now open for bookings across Warwickshire and online.