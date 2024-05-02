New women in business networking group launches in Stratford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established women’s business networking group, The Athena Network, has now launched a brand new group in Stratford Upon Avon following a high a sold-out pre-launch at The Welcombe Golf Club on Wednesday 24th April.

Hosted by Holly Nixon, Athena Regional Director for Warwickshire, the event included open networking and an introduction to Athena over coffee and morning delicacies plus a goody bag for all attendees.

Holly has been at the helm of two thriving Athena groups in Leamington and Kenilworth since September 2022 and in that time has almost tripled in members. Following the pre-launch we had 15 ladies sign up on the spot!

Ladies at the event

She commented “The growth of our existing Warwickshire groups has been phenomenal over the last 12 months, and we want to go even bigger with Stratford! With over 45 members across the region (and almost 1000 nationwide), I’m excited to help support our members to grow their business through training and organic referrals - more members means more opportunities for everyone!”

Athena meetings take place once a month between 12-2pm enabling women to easily fit them in around their existing family & work commitments. Meetings give members the chance to showcase their business and offers regularly, share their knowledge and build solid and supportive relationships with each other. Holly explains, “Athena is all about bringing women together in a professional but informal setting, encouraging new connections, natural collaborations, and personal referrals.”

“Part of the reason for success is the co-operative attitude between members,” explains Jacqueline Rogers, Founder of The Athena Network, “The meetings are enjoyable and informative and provide the foundation for strong business partnerships as well as friendship.”

For those who missed the face to face event, there is a further opportunity to join our official Online Launch on Wednesday 15th May 12-2pm. Tickets must be pre-booked so don’t delay and book your ticket now at here.