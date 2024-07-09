Newbold Upon Avon Rugby Club: Massive inflatable fun day

By Matthew LynchContributor
Published 9th Jul 2024, 10:54 BST
Mega Bounce Play Park - The field of inflatables is returning to Newbold Upon Avon Rugby Club, for a weekend of inflatable family fun this weekend Saturday 13th + Sunday 14st July.

Saturday 13th + Sunday 14st July - 10am - 5pm

Massive inflatable games including our 65ft Obstacle Course, Bungee Run, Climbing Mountain, Gladiator Duel, Bouncy Castles, Climbing Ladder & Much More!

Unlimited All Day Play Wristbands. (Stay All Day)

Suitable for all ages

Dedicated Under 6's Area

Hot/Cold Refreshments

Hook A Duck (Prize Every Time)

Entry: £10.00 Children £2.00 Adults

(No booking required)

Autism/SEN Only Session 9am -10am

