Newbold Upon Avon Rugby Club: Massive inflatable fun day
Mega Bounce Play Park - The field of inflatables is returning to Newbold Upon Avon Rugby Club, for a weekend of inflatable family fun this weekend Saturday 13th + Sunday 14st July.
Join the fun at Mega Bounce Play Park - The field of inflatables.
Saturday 13th + Sunday 14st July - 10am - 5pm
Massive inflatable games including our 65ft Obstacle Course, Bungee Run, Climbing Mountain, Gladiator Duel, Bouncy Castles, Climbing Ladder & Much More!
Unlimited All Day Play Wristbands. (Stay All Day)
Suitable for all ages
Dedicated Under 6's Area
Hot/Cold Refreshments
Hook A Duck (Prize Every Time)
Entry: £10.00 Children £2.00 Adults
(No booking required)
Autism/SEN Only Session 9am -10am
