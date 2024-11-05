North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College students help bring vision to young athletes

A group of talented Level 5 HND Social and Community Work students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College have successfully completed a pioneering project to supply specialist spectacles for young people with vision impairments who play sport.

This innovative initiative, to develop a professional presentation aimed at improving access to football for visually impaired athletes, involved a collaboration with Level 4 Graphic Design students and Weddington Football Club.

The graphic design students played a key role in creating a brand identity for the project, designing a logo and marketing materials that brought the campaign to life.

The students raised awareness about the difficulties faced by young athletes who cannot wear traditional glasses while playing sport, which often means they miss out on opportunities to showcase their talent to scouts.

With support from Community and Voluntary Action Nuneaton and Bedworth, known as (CAVA), and funding through a Warwickshire County Council grant from Councillor Robert Tromans, the students have been able to provide sports glasses that will allow these young footballers to play without limitations.

The project, developed under the guidance of tutors and community partners, is a perfect example of how creative education and practical experience can make a meaningful difference in local communities.

Laura Fullylove, a student who worked on the project, said: "Being part of this project has been an incredible experience. Designing sports goggles for visually impaired young footballers has given me a unique opportunity to apply my skills in a meaningful way.

“It's great to know that our work could help these athletes perform at their best and break barriers on the field. I hope this project inspires others to think creatively about accessibility in sports."

Young footballers Evie Dodd and Harper Dodd

Cllr Robert Tromans, Weddington division, said: "I am so pleased to have been able to support the bid from Weddington Junior Football Club. Promoting physical activity is important and these goggles will help enable local children, who need corrective vision, to enjoy football."

Michelle Black, CAVA Funding and Group Development Officer for Nuneaton and Bedworth said: “It was a pleasure to come in and talk to the students about the work of Warwickshire and Solihull CAVA, especially funding, where I promoted the Warwickshire County Councillor grant.

“We are delighted to have been part of this project. Seeing the students' passion and commitment to making sport more accessible for all young people was truly inspiring. CAVA is proud to have supported the funding for such a worthy cause.”

Susan Adcock, Academic Co-ordinator, added: “'The collaboration between the Social and Community Work and Graphic Design, Higher Education students has been inspiring. It demonstrates how using their different talents the students have created a project which will have such a positive impact. The sports glasses will support young athletes and I am incredibly proud of what our students have accomplished.”

Peter Everitt of Weddington Football Club said: “Our football team has a long-standing commitment to inclusivity, and these glasses are a game-changer for the young athletes who struggle with vision impairments, giving them the confidence to fully engage in the game and demonstrate their talent on the field.”

The official handover of the specialist glasses took place at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, with representatives from Weddington Football Club, Cllr Robert Tromans, and CAVA in attendance.

This project aligns with the college’s core values and its ongoing Respect Campaign, which promotes diversity, inclusion, and respect across all areas of education and community engagement

For more information about the event, please contact: [email protected]