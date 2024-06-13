Northend Scarecrow Trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Scarecrow trail in the picturesque setting of Northend, at the foot of the Burton Dassett hills, brings a unique twist to the Open Gardens event and the “Rock Stars” theme is sure to add a fun and musical atmosphere to the village.

Along with its Open Gardens event Northend is excited to promote its Scarecrow trail weekend.

Based on the “Rock Stars” theme, there will be about 20 scarecrows scattered around the village producing the greatest line-up of all!

Come to the Village Hall to buy your entry sheet. The mission is to scour the village, find the scarecrows and identify the character they represent. Plenty of prizes for good players!

Last year's Kids TV scarecrows

Teas and coffees with home-baked cakes served all day and our new pub, “The Lost Pug”, will actively support the event.

Lovely day out in a lovely village at the bottom of the Burton Dassett hills.

All proceeds go to the upkeep of the Burton Dassett Village Hall (registered charity)

Cost: