Not just a bull in a china shop: Fairway charges into art for a cause

Sutton Coldfield based Fairway Healthcare is thrilled to reveal its sponsor bull design as part of Bulls in the City, Birmingham’s iconic charity art trail. Trail goers will be able to see the bull at Moor Street station and use the Bulls in the City App to be in with the chance of winning a special reward.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fairway bull has been designed by Dorset-based artist and illustrator, Terri Peay, who creates watercolour and ink works inspired by flora, fauna, pets and coastal landscapes. The theme for the Fairway Bull is “Brighter Days Will Come” and incorporates a nature-inspired design.

Terri said: “The design is inspired by my own personal journey of finding resilience and wanting to convey that there is always light, even in the darkest moments. It shows the resilience of the goldfinch, sowing the wildflowers that will bloom in the future, as healing takes time, just like new growth. The bull’s design is to provide a source of reflection for people that are navigating grief.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tying in with the nature theme, Fairway is offering trail goers a unique reward. Each week, for the eight-week duration of the trail, Fairway will select a winner at random and reward them with free tickets for The Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Terri Peay

Alex O’Neill, head of operations at Fairway, said: “We are proud to be one of the 40 sponsors of such a meaningful local event bringing together community, businesses and artists, and creating a unique experience in the city.

“Terri’s bull design really resonated with us and the work we do at Fairway. Our aim is to improve the social care industry so that everyone who needs care can get the right kind of support, and having such a striking visual reminder of resilience and comfort through something as pure as nature is just brilliant.”

Terri said: “I’m incredibly grateful that Fairway has chosen to sponsor my design. The work it does in caring for people and putting the right carers in the right places – it's lovely to be involved in that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will directly support Birmingham Hospice by raising awareness while the trail is live, but it will also raise vital funds when the 40 sculptures are auctioned off after the trail.

Terri Peay

Fairway’s sister company, Embark Learning, is also sponsoring the event with its own bull and activity this year, located on Boldmere Road.

Rebecca Richards, senior fundraising project manager at Birmingham Hospice, said: “The trail is an incredible opportunity for local businesses to support the hospice.

“Due to the national funding crisis affecting all hospices in the UK this year, it’s more important than ever we raise vital funds and awareness for our charity,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bulls in the City will be fantastic for our charity, but it’s also a great opportunity for local businesses to get involved in what is set to be the biggest and best art trail our city has ever seen!”