Not just a bull in a china shop: Fairway charges into art for a cause
The Fairway bull has been designed by Dorset-based artist and illustrator, Terri Peay, who creates watercolour and ink works inspired by flora, fauna, pets and coastal landscapes. The theme for the Fairway Bull is “Brighter Days Will Come” and incorporates a nature-inspired design.
Terri said: “The design is inspired by my own personal journey of finding resilience and wanting to convey that there is always light, even in the darkest moments. It shows the resilience of the goldfinch, sowing the wildflowers that will bloom in the future, as healing takes time, just like new growth. The bull’s design is to provide a source of reflection for people that are navigating grief.”
Tying in with the nature theme, Fairway is offering trail goers a unique reward. Each week, for the eight-week duration of the trail, Fairway will select a winner at random and reward them with free tickets for The Birmingham Botanical Gardens.
Alex O’Neill, head of operations at Fairway, said: “We are proud to be one of the 40 sponsors of such a meaningful local event bringing together community, businesses and artists, and creating a unique experience in the city.
“Terri’s bull design really resonated with us and the work we do at Fairway. Our aim is to improve the social care industry so that everyone who needs care can get the right kind of support, and having such a striking visual reminder of resilience and comfort through something as pure as nature is just brilliant.”
Terri said: “I’m incredibly grateful that Fairway has chosen to sponsor my design. The work it does in caring for people and putting the right carers in the right places – it's lovely to be involved in that.”
The event will directly support Birmingham Hospice by raising awareness while the trail is live, but it will also raise vital funds when the 40 sculptures are auctioned off after the trail.
Fairway’s sister company, Embark Learning, is also sponsoring the event with its own bull and activity this year, located on Boldmere Road.
Rebecca Richards, senior fundraising project manager at Birmingham Hospice, said: “The trail is an incredible opportunity for local businesses to support the hospice.
“Due to the national funding crisis affecting all hospices in the UK this year, it’s more important than ever we raise vital funds and awareness for our charity,” she said.
“Bulls in the City will be fantastic for our charity, but it’s also a great opportunity for local businesses to get involved in what is set to be the biggest and best art trail our city has ever seen!”