A housebuilder in Nuneaton is inviting members of the community to come together for a community dog walk.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday 28 January, from 11:45am-1pm, Redrow Midlands’ Heritage Fields, on Higham Lane, is hosting a guided dog walk for members of the local community to come together and explore their local area.

Led by an expert dog walker from Pooch Patrol, the walk will showcase the wonderful green spaces around Heritage Fields over the course of an hour, beginning and ending at the development’s sales office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “Here at Redrow Midlands, we’re always looking for new ways to encourage thriving communities – and nothing brings people together quite like their furry friends.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

“Getting out and about in the winter months can be tricky, and finding your way around your new local area can be daunting – which is why we are partnering with Pooch Patrol to lead this guided walk. We are looking forward to welcoming all types of dogs and their families to Heritage Fields to explore the development and the gorgeous green spaces that surround it and who knows, maybe this could become your daily route!”

Heritage Fields is set among the rolling Warwickshire countryside, yet under two miles from the centre of Nuneaton and within easy reach of a choice of major motorways – perfectly placed for work, rest and play. Offering a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, including homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, it’s no exaggeration to say that Heritage Fields really does have it all.