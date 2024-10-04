Oddsocks returns to Warwick with their new show R.O.G.E.R. Radio attempts Frankenstein
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Will Dr Frankenstein face his destiny?
Will the monster eat your crisps?
Will there be a dry seat in the house?
Answers to all these questions and more when you join ODDSOCKS in
ROGER RADIO attempts Frankenstein!
BOOK HEREAward winning theatre company Oddsocks is celebrating thirty-five years touring this year. Well-known to audiences due to its regular open-air appearances at Mary Arden’s Farm and more recently Compton Verney, the company is shaking off Shakespeare this autumn to bring their new, comedy adaptation of Frankenstein to the Bridge House Theatre. Renowned for taking classic texts and creating bold, challenging innovative and interactive theatre from them, to be enjoyed by a family audience of all ages. The well-loved company whose trademark style is to make lasting followers from all who attend, tells good stories, in exciting ways and has been touring nationally and internationally to theatres and non-traditional arts venues.
Touring indoor and outdoor venues in all seasons, Oddsocks has become established as one of the UK’s best-loved touring theatre companies with supporters in their thousands. Over the last thirty-five years, Oddsocks has toured to countries as far afield as Jordan and Syria, Hungary the UK and Channel Islands with its unique style of comedy.
“We are very excited to be bringing this play to our audiences in Warwick” says Elli Mackenzie, Creative Producer and one half of the husband-and-wife team who run this family theatre company. “We last appeared at the venue before Covid hit and before that we regularly brought our autumn/winter productions to The Bridge House Theatre. Our audiences in Warwickshire are very loyal and some have been coming to see us for many years. Everyone knows that it is worth the effort to come along, we make people laugh out loud and we ensure that you leave the theatre feeling happier than when you arrived”
Appearing this season as one of the cheeky chappies of the “renowned ROGER Radio cast” is Andy Barrow, Artistic Director of Oddsocks who will be familiar to many regular Oddsocks audience members. Multi-rolling is an understatement as he takes on the parts of the Sea Captain, Frankenstein’s father, Henry Clerval and others in the show including Frankenstein’s monster itself. “The joy of presenting the story as though we are performing a radio play is that we can play so many characters in quick succession by just a change of wig or hat.” says Andy Barrow, who has appeared in most of the company’s productions since its beginnings in the late 1980’s. He is joined by Elli who also plays many parts including Elizabeth Frankenstein, First Mate Jenkins, numerous villagers and landladies. “My favourite role is First Mate Jenkins, mainly because of his expressive hat… you have to be there” Elli says cryptically.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.