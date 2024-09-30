Off the Beaten...to Nepal in an old Land Rover
Over 40 years ago in August 1977, John Butterworth and seven friends including his wife Sue, a teacher and Susie, a midwife set off to drive a Land Rover plus a trailer to Nepal. Many highlights included picking up a heart machine in Germany and delivering it safely to an Iranian hospital; difficulties getting into Iran and Afghanistan, camping in the desert; meeting secret Christians at a Communion service in Kabul; singing songs from Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at an Afghan school, driving through the Khyber Pass and in India visiting the Taj Mahal, the Sikh Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Hindu temples of Varanasi. Two months later they arrived safely at their destination on October 21. John tells his amazing at Kenilworth u3a's open meeting on October 17 at the Methodist Church on Priory Road Kenilworth starting at 2.30pm
