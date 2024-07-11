Olympic-themed days out in Warwickshire unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Olympic and Paralympic-themed breaks have been unveiled in Warwickshire ahead of Paris 2024 this summer. Thrill seekers can try various Olympic and Paralympic sports at tourist attractions across the county, ranging from archery at Warwick Castle to rowing on the River Avon past the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, and even playing tennis at the birthplace of the sport’s first ever lawn tennis club in Leamington Spa 150 years ago.

South Warwickshire’s tourism body, Shakespeare’s England, has revealed the top places to combine Olympic and Paralympic sport with sightseeing this summer.

Get into the Olympic spirit by hiring a rowing boat on the River Avon. Credit: Lorentz Gullachsen

Archery at Warwick Castle

Take aim with a bow and arrow at one of the oldest medieval castles in the country with have-a-go archery*, suitable for the whole family. While you’re there this summer, you can also experience a range of live shows featuring spectacular birds of prey, ultimate jousting, and Britain’s largest working siege machine - trebuchet. Day passes start from £25 and are available from www.warwick-castle.com

* Additional charges apply.

Mountain biking at Newbold Comyn, Warwick

Rugby School's turf is said to have inspired Pierre de Coubertin to create the Modern Olympics

Take on the three cycle trails inside this 300-acre country park which are graded by difficulty.

Green trails are flat and wide, while the blue trail has a moderate gradient featuring bumps and banked turns. The red trails are for experienced riders with narrow trails, steep climbs and unavoidable obstacles. To view the trails click here. Free to use.

Try open water swimming in the grounds of Compton Verney, Warwick

Put a new twist on artistic swimming by going for a dip in Compton Verney’s lake and grounds, which were designed by Lancelot “Capability” Brown. A single swim costs £13, and can be booked here.

Take a swing in this immaculate 18-hole course set in the grounds of The Welcombe Hotel

While you’re there, you can also visit the accredited art gallery with six permanent collections, temporary exhibitions and a Sculpture Park. Admission starts from £18 for adults when pre-booked, while under-18s go free.

Take in a round of tennis at the home of the world’s first ever lawn tennis club

Visit the town of Leamington Spa, which is where the world’s first ever lawn tennis club was formed 150 years ago in 1874, and is now known today as Leamington Lawn Tennis Club. A membership is required to access the courts, but those making a fleeting visit can hire a court for £7 per hour at the nearby tennis courts on Beauchamp Avenue. Afterwards, take a five-minute stroll to Victoria Park to try out the Olympic sport of skateboarding for free, where there is a 50-metre-long skate park with various jumps up to 1.7 metres high. While you’re there, why not visit one of the town’s top Trip Advisor attractions, Warwickshire Gin Company, to learn more about the town’s history through gin tasting, or an afternoon gin & tea.

Row in the shadow of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford

Put a new twist on artistic swimming by going for a dip in Compton Verney’s lake and grounds

Get into the Olympic spirit at the home of William Shakespeare by hiring a rowing boat on the banks of the River Avon in the heart of Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Avon Boating – which is situated at Swan’s Nest Boathouse – offers single and double rowing boats for hire on a first come first served basis, with prices starting from £10 per adult and £7 per child.

Row past the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and Holy Trinity Church and enjoy uninterrupted and unique views from the river, or simply take a peaceful trip into the countryside.

Hire for longer and enjoy a picnic along the river and explore the upper reaches of the Avon.

Test your golf handicap at the Welcombe Hotel just one mile from the centre of Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Take a swing in this immaculate 18-hole course set in the grounds of a Grade II listed neo-Jacobean mansion, which includes a driving range and expert tuition if you’re just starting out. Prices start from £25, and tee times can be booked here.

Tour the birthplace of rugby at Rugby school

Visit Rugby School – the birthplace of the sport – where William Webb Ellis caught the ball and ran with it. Guided tour includes the school museum, chapel and the hallowed turf where the game was invented and later inspired Pierre de Coubertin to create the Modern Olympics. Tours are available most Saturdays at 2pm, and can be booked here for £8.50 per adult and £6.50 per concession. Under-10s go free.

While you’re in town, treat yourself to a spot of five-star glamping in a safari tent at Meadow Field Glamping, and pay a visit to the on-site Rugby Distillery, whose signature 1823 Dry Gin has been made using grass from The Close where William Webb Ellis ran with a football more than 200 years ago.