“Once Upon a Time”: books from the library shelves

“Something Magical” was truly enchanting and “Once Upon a Time” will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

With it’s first ever debut, the repertoire features music from movie adaptations of beloved fairy tale books such as ‘Tangled’, ‘Game of Thrones’; and ‘Bridgerton’, performed by The People’s Orchestra and The People’s Show Choir.

“I had a tear in my eye most of tonight because you all sound so amazing. I don't remember my walk home; my head and heart were filled with the sound of this fantastic choir...” attendee Amanda Murphy reflects on the past concert.

The stage is set, the music's magic is in the air, and your front row seats await.