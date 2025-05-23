One in form, one in spirit: A Warwickshire artist’s surprise elephant tribute

When wildlife artist Louise Hancox sat down to draw her first-ever elephant, she thought she was creating a tribute to Faa Sai — a rescued elephant lost in last year’s devastating floods at Elephant Nature Park (ENP) in Northern Thailand. But after sending a copy of the finished piece to the sanctuary’s parent charity, Save Elephant Foundation, she received a gentle surprise.

The elephant she’d drawn was not Faa Sai.

It was Mintra — another rescued soul at the sanctuary.

What began as a tribute to one elephant became a portrait of two — one in form, one in spirit.

Mintra — the face of Unwritten Courage, and a survivor of the floods.

That mix-up became the spark for something bigger. The resulting artwork, titled Unwritten Courage, is now at the heart of a summer-long creative campaign to support Elephant Nature Park.

Created in pastels over several weeks, the portrait honours both elephants — and the sanctuary that gave them a second chance.

“This is a story of quiet courage — in elephants, in people, and in the act of turning grief into lasting impact,” says Hancox. “I still don’t know whether it will work. But when Nicola shared what had happened, doing nothing just didn’t feel like an option.”

The campaign began with Nicola Slator, a supporter from West Yorkshire who had volunteered at ENP and was deeply affected by the news of Faa Sai’s death.

Faa Sai — the rescued elephant whose loss inspired the creation of Unwritten Courage.

She had first connected with Hancox through Sketch for Survival, an art auction supporting wildlife conservation. When she shared the story, Hancox — who had never drawn an elephant before — felt compelled to respond.

“Faa Sai had almost reached safety,” says Slator. “But she turned back when she heard the cries of her herd. That choice — that loyalty — broke my heart. Sharing her story felt like the only thing I could do.”

Now, all profits from the sale of the original artwork, fine art prints, and card sets will support Save Elephant Foundation, helping them continue their work in the wake of the floods.

About the Sanctuary

Unwritten Courage — one in form, one in spirit.

Elephant Nature Park (ENP) is one of Southeast Asia’s most respected sanctuaries, founded by renowned conservationist Sangduen “Lek” Chailert. Located in Chiang Mai, it provides refuge for elephants rescued from brutality in tourism, logging, and captivity. The park is also home to over 1,000 other rescued animals — from dogs and buffalo to monkeys and cats.

“The campaign is deeply personal,” says Hancox. “A drawing born from loss, carried by connection, and offered in hope.”

Where to See the Artwork in Warwickshire

Limited edition prints of Unwritten Courage will be on display at the following summer events, where Hancox will be present to share the story behind the piece:

Louise Hancox with her fundraising artwork, Unwritten Courage — raising funds for rescued elephants in Thailand.

ArtBEAT – Broadway: 6–8 June

Warwickshire Open Studios – Rowington: 27–29 June

Warwickshire Open Studios – Wroxall: 3–5 July

Art in the Park – Leamington Spa: 2–3 August

Worcestershire Open Studios – Jinney Ring: 16–25 August

Other print and card formats will also be available at these events, with all profits going directly to support ENP.

Nicola Slator — the ENP volunteer whose story inspired the portrait — will join Louise at ArtBEAT to meet visitors and share her experience.

How to Support

Visit the Campaign: www.louisehancoxfineart.co.uk/elephants

Auction Opens: 1 August 2025 (via 32Auctions)

Auction Closes: 12 August 2025 (World Elephant Day)

Limited edition prints and card sets: Available from June