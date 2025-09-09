Open Air Art at Compton Verney this Sunday

One-day art event will see artists create an original piece inspired by their surroundings

Over a hundred artists will descend on Compton Verney this weekend for the fifth annual Warwickshire Open Studios (WOS) Plein Air Art Event.

Starting at 9.30am on Sunday 14th September, artists will have up to six hours to produce an original piece of 2D or 3D art before the 3pm deadline, inspired by their surroundings. Come and watch amateur and professional artists working across a wide variety of mediums.

Last year’s event resulted in fantastic selection of work that captured the beauty of nature, using materials such as paints, pastel and pencil as well as wire, felt, print, photography, glass and even leaves and twigs.

Plein Air 2025 at Compton Verneyplaceholder image
Plein Air 2025 at Compton Verney

If you’d like to discover how art comes to life, artists will be working across the 120 acres of Grade II listed parkland between 10am and 3pm. The pop-up exhibition will run from 1.30pm to 5pm.

Please note that all visitors will need to pay the normal entrance fee.

For more details, visit www.warwickshireopenstudios.org/events/plein-air-competition/

