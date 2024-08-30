Open evenings at Rugby Free Secondary School and sixth form

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby Free Secondary School welcomes you to their Open Evenings for the Main School and their Sixth Form.

With the 2024-25 academic year beginning next week, Rugby Free Secondary School will be opening its doors for two Open Evenings, both for current Year 6 students, and for current Year 11 students.

The Anderson Avenue based school registered its best ever results for both GCSE and A Levels this year, and is looking forward to showcasing what the school has to offer during these two events.

The Main School Open Evening for current Year 6 students takes place on Thursday 12th September 2024, between 5pm and 7.45pm. This will include three talks from the Headteacher, Mr Green, and the Deputy Headteacher, Mrs Austen. During this evening, prospective students, parents and carers will have the opportunity to see subjects in action, take part in competitions, and meet staff and current students.

Rugby Free Secondary School is opening its doors for two Open Evenings.

The Sixth Form Open Evening for current Year 11 students will take place on Thursday 10th October 2024, between 5.00pm and 7.30pm. This will include three talks from the Headteacher, Mr Green, and the Head of Sixth Form, Mr Chadwick. During this evening, prospective students, parents and carers will have the chance to understand more about the differences between qualification types, know about the applications process, and again see subjects in action.

For more information about each Open Evening, please see the school's Facebook page.

Headteacher Iain Green said: "We are really excited to welcome as many people as possible to Rugby Free Secondary School to see how special our school and Sixth Form is. We have made significant strides in recent years, culminating in excellent GCSE and A Level outcomes in the Summer. We are a school and a Sixth Form that wants to develop and nurture the entire indivudual, and it would be great for people to pop along to see what we do here. We are looking forward to seeing you here."