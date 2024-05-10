Open Gardens in Warwickshire this June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bourton on Dunsmore (CV23 9QS) and Draycote (CV23 9RB), Nr Rugby (off the Straight Mile). Eleven varied and interesting gardens, ancient footpaths, village Church, wildflower conservation area.

Bourton: Homemade Cakes an Tea, The Bourton Trombones, Plant Sale Draycote: Local Organic Burgers, Sausages, Ice Creams, Tombola Combined Admission: £5.00 (cash payment only). Under 16rs free. All Proceeds to St Peter's Church.

In the picturesque villages of Draycote and Bourton on Dunsmore on Sunday 9 June, eleven gardens are open from 12.00 noon until 5.00 pm. From small and quirky to the big and grand, undiscovered gardens await you. You have the chance to meet the owners, ask questions about planting or attracting wildlife, and walk around the villages taking in the tranquil setting.

Locally produced organic lamb burgers and sausages will be on sale at Draycote, together with Real Dairy Ice Cream also produced locally.