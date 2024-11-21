Opera Night at Shipston Proms Music Festival Fundraiser

By Susan Perry
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:26 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 16:32 GMT
Ben Nelson and Anna Patalong wow the audience at last year's successful fundraiserBen Nelson and Anna Patalong wow the audience at last year's successful fundraiser
The Shipston Proms Music Festival committee is proud to put on an Opera Night on 7th December 2024, featuring local Shipston on Stour opera singers Anna Patalong & Ben Nelson

This will be a fundraising event for the Shipston Proms Music Festival for its 2025 event and will take place at St. Edmund's Church in Shipston on Stour. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30 start. The price of admission will be £20 in advance and £25 on the door and tickets will be available online from the Shipston Proms Eventbrite account and from The Richard Harvey Collection in Shipston on Stour.

Anna and Ben have appeared at previous Proms events and having had to miss their event in the 2024 program due to COVID they are really excited to be able to perform at this fundraising event.

As Shipson Proms Music Festival Chair Charlotte Haines has commented ' It costs £30,000 plus to put on the two-week Proms and myself and the committee work hard to make it a successful annual event with music for all, with the Shipston Proms now being in its 27th year of taking place.

