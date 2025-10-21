Owl handling and pottery marking among top half-term activities in Warwickshire

To help parents, children and couples plan their time off during Halloween season, Shakespeare’s England has devised a menu of options to suit all tastes.

Join the buzz of the biggest ever Stratford Literary Festival

A family-friendly literary festival featuring more than 70 events and household names is among the top things to do in Warwickshire this October half term, according to the region’s tourist board Shakespeare’s England.

The Stratford Literary Festival - which runs from 30th October to 2nd November in the centre of Stratford-upon-Avon – is set to feature more than 70 events and household names, alongside engaging workshops for children.

Graham Norton, the bestselling author and leading broadcaster, will be talking about his latest novel Frankie, while veteran comedian John Cleese will be celebrating 50 years of Fawlty Towers. The duo will be joined by renowned figures including author Sir Philip Pullman, Time Teamer Sir Tony Robinson and former football manager Martin O-Neill among others.

There are ten children’s events to choose from across the four days. Author Maz Evans brings the Bard to life with a new adventurous tale, there’s crafting and free Halloween fun, and a comic workshop with Phoenix Comic star Thiago Moraes. Gamers can also learn how to play Dungeons and Dragons.

Discover the RSC’s stage tricks

While in Stratford, head over to the RSC’s Clore Learning Centre on 31st October to enjoy interactive demonstrations of the tips and tricks used for gruesome effects, wigs, costumes and make-up.

On the same day, The RSC’s Welcome Space is hosting a child-friendly, Macbeth-themed murder mystery between 11am and 3pm.

The RSC is also hosting a series of introductory Macbeth workshops throughout half-term week. For the full line-up of RSC activities during October half-term click here.

Jump on board the Great British Model Railway Show at the British Motor Museum

On 25 and 26 October, one of the biggest model railway shows in the Midlands - run by enthusiasts for enthusiasts - will feature over 40 model railways along with specialist traders selling scenic materials, accessories and complete trains sets. Visitors can also explore the museum itself, which is home to 400-plus historic British cars, alongside a range of other activities throughout the half term. For pricing and more details visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/ whats - on

Celebrate Shakespeare Distillery’s 10th anniversary with a £10 tour

Discover how gin and rum is made, experience the different ingredients, and learn about its history at a working distillery. Offer is valid between October 2025 and March 2026 – excluding Saturdays. More details: www.shakespearedistillery.com/experiences/distillery-tours

Explore a National Trust trail this Halloween

Grab the wellies and explore the ‘vile vegetable’ trail in the grounds of Charlecote Park between 25th October and 2nd November, or head indoors to the mansion and Victorian kitchen to admire more than 700 handcrafted pumpkins.

Other options include prowling through the gardens at Baddesley Clinton to see how many cats you can spot for a prize.

Coughton Court, meanwhile, is running a bat trail between 25th October and 2nd November, while Packwood House is hosting a missing pumpkin trail.

Brave The Weird Walk of Warwick

Fresh from receiving a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, this guided 90-minute ghost walk uncovers the dark side of the town’s history – from the hellhound that stalks the streets around Warwick Castle, to the night the Gunpower Plot came to town, and even the ghost that haunts the Lord Leycester Hospital. Suitable for over-10s. For more information and pricing click here.

See the haunted side of Warwick Castle

Day visitors between 25th October and 2nd November will get to watch different shows every half an hour on the Dead Centre Stage, see performances from the Witches of Warwick and the Headless Horseman, explore three spooky mazes, and watch the UK’s biggest birds of prey show. For pricing and more details click here.

Hear ghost tales in Shakespeare’s hometown

Delivered by professional entertainers, The Stratford Town Ghost Walk takes place on 31st October at 6pm and 8pm, where visitors walk the 'haunted' streets to discover ancient creaky buildings seeping with sinister stories of witches, ghosts and murder. Recommended for over-8s. Click here for more details.

Team up with ‘monster hunters’ at Kenilworth Castle

Explore the castle grounds between 24th and 31st October to find eight monster hunters, where each one will share their knowledge, stories, and expertise about the creatures they face. For more details and pricing click here.

Monarch Magic at Stratford Butterfly Farm

Between 25 October and 2 November, Stratford Butterfly Farm is celebrating the Monarch Butterfly and its links to Mexico’s Day of the Dead – which is a holiday to remember late loved ones. Families can enjoy daily talks, see the butterflies up close, and discover new arrivals including venomous Sumatran Pit Vipers and glow-eyed Vampire Crabs, plus a special beetle demo on 30 October. A spookily fun day out for curious minds! For pricing and more details visit www.butterflyfarm.co.uk/attraction/news/october-half-term-day-of-the-dead-halloween

Practice owl handling at Stoneleigh Abbey

Swoop into the grounds of Stoneleigh Abbey on 26th October from 10am where Owls R Us will be providing opportunities for families to handle and have pictures with owls. There is also a Halloween picture trail to explore, with the tea rooms also open for afternoon tea. Daily “dark deeds” tours exploring the darker side of Stoneleigh Abbey’s history also take place between 27th and 31st October at 3pm. A grounds entry fee applies – click here for the latest pricing.

See Stratford-upon-Avon’s skyline lit up this Halloween at the Riverside Venue

Enjoy breathtaking fireworks, a dazzling laser show, craft bus, funfair rides and live music on 31st October between 5pm and 11pm. More details on pricing and booking: https://avon-estates.co.uk/riverside-venue/events-calendar/

Follow a mystical trail of puzzles and riddles at Fairytale Farm

The Wizard of Oz themed event – Scarily Ever After: Fairy Tale Villains - sees visitors following the yellow sunflower trail to receive their own pumpkin to take home; pumpkin carving, Halloween crafts among other activities – and as night falls, explore the twinkling light displays. The event runs 25th October to 2nd November. For pricing and more details visit www.fairytalefarm.co.uk/events/scarily-ever-after-fairy-tale-villains

Get behind a potter’s wheel for the first time

Honeybourne Pottery are offering a 90-minute session for beginners (age 7+) to learn the art of throwing a pot. With expert guidance, guests will get to shape their own clay before taking home their own favourite pot. There is also a half-day session available (age 12+). For latest pricing and availability visit www.honeybournepottery.co.uk

Bag yourself a night away for under £100

Couples can take advantage of Coombe Abbey Hotel’s £99 ‘feel good Friday” offer every Friday night up until 28th November, which includes a bedchamber for two, a full English breakfast, a complimentary drinks voucher, and free entry to St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry city centre. More details: www.coombeabbey.com/stay/rooms/feel-good-friday

Surprise a loved one with a luxurious break at England’s best large hotel

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa – recognised as the best large hotel in England at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence – is offering a two-night package for couples that includes a classic room, a seasonal cocktail on arrival, one hour use of the award-winning spa facilities, and an a la carte dinner on one evening in The Warwick restaurant, which is overseen by MasterChef: The Professionals, Stu Deeley. For pricing and more details: www.mallory.co.uk/an-autumn-interlude

Discover the ghosts of Warwick’s Lord Leycester Hospital

The medieval Lord Leycester Hospital is opening its doors after-hours between 27th and 30th October, where expert storytellers will guide guests through shadowy courtyards, creaking staircases, and echoing halls as they hear chilling tales of spirits said to still walk the ancient halls. For pricing and more details: www.lordleycester.com/lord-leycester-events/spooky-tours

Carve out a day of pumpkin picking at Cobbs Farm Shop, Stratford-upon-Avon

Pumpkin picking is available 17th to 31st October (10am to 4pm), and families can make a day of it by visiting the Autumn Makers Market on 25th October (10am to 3pm) where there will be face painting, friendly farm animals, and a wizard balloon artist, as well as a range of stalls selling hand-made goods. More details: www.cobbsfarmshops.co.uk/cobbs-stratford#events

For more half-term ideas, visit www.shakespeares-england.co.uk/ whats - on

1 . Contributed A family at the British Motor Museum Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Beginner session at Honeybourne Pottery Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Great British Model Railway Show at British Motor Museum Photo: Submitted