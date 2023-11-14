Panto Giant comes to Harbury

This is the 175th production by Harbury Theatre Group which was formally established in 1960. Apart from the lockdown gap, the group have delivered brilliant productions at least twice a year with a great deal of enthusiasm and talent, both on stage and behind the scenes. This panto is no exception with a wonderful cast, and our seasoned Director, Ali Hodge. Adding to the production, amongst many others, is the expertise of Wardrobe Mistress Lin Hayes and the skilful set building, lighting and sound effects by stalwart Harbury Theatre Group members. A show (and a Giant) not to be missed!