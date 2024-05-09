Paws for a cause: charity dog walk set to raise thousands for animal welfare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join the pack and support the Agria Dog Walk, in partnership with English Heritage, on Saturday 18th May at Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire.

Back to celebrate its fifth year, the Agria Dog Walk UK is set to see thousands of dogs walking for a cause this May. British dog owners and their canine companions of all breeds are invited to take part in a leisurely walk on Saturday 18th May at Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire to raise vital funds for rescue centres across the UK.

In partnership with English Heritage’s Dog-Friendly Days Out and supported by The Kennel Club, the event is set to be a great day full of family-friendly fun. Join thousands of dogs and their families across Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Norway and Sweden, in putting their best paw forward, including Dachshund Rescue UK, Poodle Network and Beagle Welfare.

Occurring at two other English Heritage sites across the country, the Dog Walk will also be taking place at Marble Hill House in Twickenham and Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens in Northumberland. Dogs walking at the many other dog-friendly English Heritage locations will also generate a donation for dog rescue. Find your nearest one here!

Agria Dog Walk

And for those who can’t make it to an English Heritage site at all – the Agria Dog Walk is also a virtual event. Those walking in their local areas will trigger a donation simply by posting a photo of their dog and tagging Agria Pet Insurance, with the hashtag #AgriaDogWalk2024.

In London, the Dog Walk is set to make a splash with its inaugural GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt, aiming to break the record for Largest Dachshund Dog Walk this May. Taking place at Marble Hill House, London, the record attempt is a brand-new element of Agria’s annual charitable Dog Walk and requires a minimum attendance of 250 Dachshunds to set the new record.

Supporting the event and GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt, animal welfare activist and TV personality Jodie Kidd is calling for owners of Dachshund dogs to join her and her dog, Sausage, by bringing their precious pups along to help smash the record in the name of animal welfare.

Tom Gannagé-Stewart, Head of Corporate Partnerships and Sponsorship, English Heritage, says: “English Heritage is thrilled to welcome the Agria Dog Walk for the second year in a row and deliver another fantastic event at three of our historic sites. Being part of such a significant effort to raise money for dog rescue means a lot to us as an organisation, and our partnership with Agria Pet Insurance helps us continue our vital work as an independent charity, and raise awareness of the 150+ dog-friendly historic sites in our care.”

Agria, one of the world’s leading animal insurers, is set to donate £5* for every dog that walks the walk around the beautiful British countryside, to help support dogs in need.

Vicki Wentworth, CEO at Agria Pet Insurance, says: “We’re so excited about this year’s event – especially as we attempt a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title! Through our close work in the rehoming sector, we see every day how increasingly tough it is for animal rescues, so raising money for them with the Agria Dog Walk means the world to us.

“Last year 1,500 dogs and their families took part, generating donations of over £18,500 to help care for animals abandoned due to no fault of their own. Every dog who participates makes a difference, and we can’t wait to see them all take part on 18 May!”

