Paws for a cause: family fun day returns to Henley-in-Arden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lodders Charitable Foundation (LCF) is hosting its Family Fun Day at Lodders Barn from 12pm on Sunday 19 May.

Dogs and their humans can put their best paw and foot forward at a family event in Henley-in-Arden that will raise funds for Warwickshire’s Shakespeare Hospice.

Lodders Charitable Foundation (LCF) is hosting its Family Fun Day at Lodders Barn from 12pm on Sunday 19 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A regular fixture on the LCF’s annual fundraising calendar, the annual dog walk will take attendees and their pooches on a two-mile circular route along Henley’s scenic footpaths and bridleways. A dog show will closely follow at 2pm, featuring a range of classes.

The LCF Family Fun Day is on 19 May

All funds raised on the day will be donated to the Shakespeare Hospice, which provides palliative and end of life care to patients, their loved ones and carers across South Warwickshire and the surrounding areas. LCF chairman David Lodder says: “This year’s dog show will include several fun classes including waggiest tail to scruffiest dog, as well as a category for the judges’ favourite. It will be an action-packed day of fun activities and entertainment for all the family, with food, refreshments, and games for youngsters. We hope to see familiar faces and meet new ones as we come together as a community to raise money to support the incredible and vital work of Shakespeare Hospice.”

The LCF Family Fun Day will be held at Lodders Barn, Whitley, Edge Road, B95 5DT near Henley-in-Arden. Entry is free and opens at 12pm.