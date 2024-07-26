Photos in the round at Chedham's Yard
The competition runs until 31st August. All ages can enter, with small prizes in the under-16 and over-16 categories. This year's theme is 'Anything Round at the Yard'.
Entrants will find plenty of suitable subjects in the Victorian wheelwright's workshops amongst the fascinating jumble of tools and equipment, left by five generations of the Chedham family.
There is more to appeal to photographers in the forge with its blacksmiths at work, and in the hut where woodturning is in action, as well as in the wildlife garden.
Janet Hall, who won last year's competition with her photo of the old bellows in the forge, said: 'There is so much to inspire photographers at the Yard - and lots of round things. Wheels included! I would encourage anyone to have a go.'
Entry forms with more details can be picked up at the Yard, which is open on Saturdays 11am to 4pm, admission free.
