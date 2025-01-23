Pirates and Paddington sail in for Spring Half-Term

Half-A-String's Breathe - revealing the epic in the tiny.

There’s adventures galore this February half-term at Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry, with Paddington Bear, raucous pirates and the latest Marvel blockbuster. Plus riotous experiments with Rude Science Live!, and a range of special free creative workshops too.

Combining storytelling with music, Paddington Bear's First Concert (Sun 16 Feb 2025) recounts the adventures of Michael Bond’s much-loved marmalade-eating bear. With a joyous score by Herbert Chappell (based on his music for the original Paddington TV series), conductor Tom Newall leads the University of Warwick Chamber Orchestra for a concert that’s sure to delight.

Another popular children’s adventure leaps from the page for Pirates Love Underpants (Mon 17 Feb 2025). A band of swashbuckling characters set sail for Big Knickers Bay in the hope of finding the fabled Pants Of Gold in an acclaimed new stage adaptation of author Claire Freedman and illustrator Ben Cort’s seafaring yarn.

For something a little more down to earth, Half A String’s award-nominated Breathe (Tue 18 Feb 2025) presents an extraordinary journey through a busy forest. Told from the perspective of an acorn, it’s a beautifully realised combination of puppetry, detailed sets and live camera work. A celebration of nature, and finding your place in a buzzing community, Breathe reveals the epic in the tiny.

Famed TV Gastronaut Stefan Gates is in typically high-tech, high-explosive form for Rude Science Live! (Thu 20 Feb 2025). Packed with stunts, spectacular experiments and bizarre props, expect enormous bottoms, fart machines, pee-powered fireworks and vomiting mannequins – all expertly designed to inspire young audiences with science.

Or for the very young, An Afternoon At The Opera: My First Concert (Thu 20 Feb 2025), featuring guest singer Zoe Challenor, is a relaxed and interactive concert designed especially for babies, children and their adults.

Meanwhile, over in the arts centre’s plush cinema, audiences can catch the latest superhero blockbuster, Captain America: Brave New World (cert TBC). Putting the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) back on track, hero Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finds himself embroiled in an international incident after meeting US president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford).

Warwick Arts Centre’s ongoing Always Free Foyer programme also runs throughout February’s Spring Half-Term break, beginning with a monthly Musical Picnic (Sun 16 Feb, from 11am). Ideal for children under 10, expect a mix of incredible musicians, musical styles and instruments.

There’s also the free weekly Family Sunday; special half-term sessions (Sun 16 Feb and Sun 23 Feb 1.30pm-4pm) find Sipho Eric Ndlovu looking at the tools and skills you need to become a poet or spoken word artist.

Mini-Creatives (every Tuesday from 10.30am) is the regular multi-sensory space for ages 0-4, with sessions designed to inspire imaginations, encourage curiosity, and support development, while Workshop Wednesday (Wed 19 Feb from 1.30pm; also weekly) finds artist Adele Harrison from CovCloth exploring ways to change the way we use textiles through fashion and living.

Finally, Family Singing (Sun 23 Feb, 11.30am) gives family members of all ages an opportunity to sing and move together.

Activities in the Always Free strand are designed to inspire creativity, and are open to all, with no prior booking required – just turn up, and get involved.

For tickets and more information about all half-term activities at Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry, see: www.warwickartscentre.co.uk