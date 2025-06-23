Playbox Theatre rocks Tommy

The Who's iconic musical on the Warwick stage.

Tommy. One of the greatest records in the history of rock music. Not just a collection of fantastic songs, but a call to transform, to hope, to rebel, to connect.

The Who’s Tommy is the stage version of that album, first performed in California in 1992. It was staged by Playbox Theatre, Warwick, for an all-too-short run ending 22 June. It reproduced the music and the story closely, with a live band sounding pretty good, though nothing can beat The Who in full blast.

The story follows the career of Tommy Walker, from abused child to lionised guru to someone who has been ‘healed’ and who discovers who he really is. After witnessing his father’s murder at the age of six he withdraws into himself as the “deaf, dumb and blind kid” who by chance reveals a remarkable and peculiar genius for pinball. Tommy’s fantastic scores make him a celebrity for the people of his generation, and they flock to see him, and when he recovers his voice, they hang on his every word. But they turn against him when he denies his messianic status and insists that they already have the keys to freedom within them.

The show is driven by some fantastic songs: Pinball Wizard, See Me Feel Me Touch Me Heal Me, We’re Not Gonna Take It, and the wonderful anthem, Listening To You. Anthems from an era of rebellion and change. All are performed with full-on energy and conviction.

Playbox Theatre is primarily an ensemble company, typically featuring large casts. But inevitably there are some who stand out. The two youngest actors, Aria Winterburn-Langdon as six-year old Tommy and Sebastian Rokinson-Woodall as his ten year old counterpart were endearing and impressive. The latter especially retained a stony countenance throughout his ordeals as a deeply disturbed child. It was an impressive performance, worthy of a much older actor. His mother, (Jennie Beattie) and father (Elliot Barlow) showed the fractured side of the family, made worse by Uncle Ernie (Jack Hobson), their drunken, paedophile relative who is left alone to prey on the child. Nathanael Saleh as the gang leader Cousin Kevin was a truly menacing, utterly charismatic character. At the centre of it all is Quillan Mitchell as the Narrator and the older Tommy, whose presence on stage is absolutely to the fore. He makes a good lead.

There were few weak links in this show, just an occasional blip in the PA and occasionally a missed note. Otherwise, acting, costume, lights, sound, stage and direction all contributed to a magnificent whole.

See playboxtheatre.com for all Playbox Theatre shows.