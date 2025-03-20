Poetry & pampering: Warwickshire hotel doth invite guests to pen their way to an exclusive spa retreat this World Poetry Day

As World Poetry Day approaches, a luxury Warwickshire hotel is inviting guests to embrace their inner poet to be in with the chance of winning a spa day experience.

Billesley Manor Hotel & Spa, near Stratford-Upon-Avon, is embracing its Shakespearean heritage by launching a poetry competition inspired by the manor itself. From 21st March to 31st March, entrants can submit an original poem reflecting the charm of the hotel and its grounds in the style of The Bard of Avon himself.

The winning poem, selected by a panel of Billesley Manor staff, will earn its author a complimentary ‘Cream Tea Spa Day for Two’, while the poem will have a framed spot in the hotel and be published across its social media channels.

Jason Mayglothling, the hotel’s General Manager, said: “We are delighted to celebrate World Poetry Day in a way that truly reflects Billesley Manor’s literary past. This competition offers a fantastic opportunity for writers, both amateur and experienced, to channel their creativity while honouring our historic setting. We look forward to reading the entries and rewarding the most inspiring piece with a well-deserved moment of relaxation in our spa.”

The Grade ll listed building is believed to be the place William Shakespeare himself wrote his comedy ‘As You Like It’ and the hotel pays homage to this with the As You Like It Lounge.

Beyond its historical significance, Billesley Manor offers a blend of classic charm and modern luxury.

The hotel features 71 thoughtfully designed rooms, ranging from classic to deluxe and superior options. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s spa, which includes an indoor pool, sauna, and steam room, alongside a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Poetry submissions should be sent via email [email protected] midnight on 31st March 2025. The winner will be announced on 5th April.

For more information about Billesley Manor Hotel & Spa, visit www.billesleymanor.com/.