Poldark is Back with Angus Baskerville to perform at Rugby Fringe Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby Theatre is hosting Fringe Week from May 18 to 26, 2024, offering a variety of acts and Saturday May 25 is the night when the Poldark Show will take to the stage to perform magic, mind reading and comedy hypnosis.

Magician and Mind Reader Angus Baskerville has performed in front of many celebrities. A member of the prestigious Magic Circle, he will open the show with his sleight of hand trickery and impossible mentalism predictions. Volunteer to get up close as he performs tricks right in front of your eyes and accurately reads your mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International Cabaret and Master Stage Hypnotist, Poldark, the most sought-after hypnotist in the industry, will seize your attention after the interval. You choose how you enter the comedic world of hypnosis; as a spectator in the audience or as a volunteer on stage, to bring the entertainment to life! With unforgettable immersive experiences, demonstrations of hypnotic phenomena and hilariously fun comedy, you'll be transfixed by his amazing hypnotic powers.

Hosts Rugby Theatre welcome Poldark and Angus Baskerville as part of Rugby Fringe Week

Poldark said “we were thrilled to receive glowing reviews after the show at the Benn Hall, with many guests asking when we’d be performing in Rugby again. We’re delighted to bring the show back to a local audience as part of Rugby Fringe week”.

A unique unforgettable performance; it’s astonishing, it’s spellbinding, it’s a show that will literally blow your mind!

Seeing is believing. Come and see.

Tickets for the Poldark Show priced at £15, are being sold directly through the Rugby Theatre website – www.rugbytheatre.co.uk/show/the-poldark-show/.