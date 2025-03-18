Popular Gaydon Gatherings return to the British Motor Museum

The popular and informal 'Gaydon Gathering' events return to the British Motor Museum on Tuesday 8 April from 5pm – 8:30pm. The events, which are free to attend, are aimed at motoring enthusiasts, and take place outside on the arenas on the second Tuesday of each month. Over 500 vehicles regularly participated at the Gatherings in 2024 with an impressive mix of vehicle types, makes, and models.

Pre-booking is essential, and tickets will be released online a few weeks before each event and announced on social media. The dates for the rest of the Gatherings are 13 May, 10 June, 8 July, 12 August, 9 September and 14 October.

In addition to providing an opportunity for like-minded motoring enthusiasts to display their vehicles, each Gathering features the'Collection Spotlight'at 6:30pm when one of the many unique vehicles from the collections will be brought out and driven around the grounds for everyone to see and hear. News as to which car will be in the spotlight are posted on the social media channels in the run-up to the events. Previous spotlights have been the Vauxhall Lotus Carlton, the trio of Monte Carlo Rally winning Minis and an Ariel Atom V8.

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, stated, “After a winter of Museum Late events, we are so looking forward to hosting our ‘Gaydon Gatherings’ outside again! Each month until October, we will be running this regular meet-up where petrolheads can indulge their passion, hopefully in the sunshine!”

Display vehicles will be parked in front of the Museum, and there will be separate free parking for those visitors who aren’t displaying. Visitors can enjoy refreshments with a special theme for each month, the first theme is Jamaican. There will also be burgers, teas, coffees and cold drinks as well as a bar courtesy of local Windmill Hill Brewing Company.

Dogs are welcome on leads. Please note that the Museum itself will not be open for the evening gatherings. For more information and to book your FREE tickets for Aprils’ Gaydon Gathering, visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/gaydon-gathering-april