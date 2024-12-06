Popular Kenilworth Bar and Bistro The Station House @ Pom’s is upping the ante in the Town’s music scene with two brand new Monthly Events starting this December

Sunday Sessions

On the second Saturday of every month, following two hugely successful outdoor events under the IBIZA DAZE banner, local House Music Event promoters Matt Despilia and Ross Moran have teamed up with The Station House to bring the town’s first monthly House night ‘ONLY HOUSE MUSIC’ showcasing the best local DJ talent.

Having had a refurb earlier this year, the attractive venue is already well known for its excellent food, Friday night live music acts and regular outdoor events, but now on the second Saturday of every month the kitchen shuts for the evening to make way for Warwickshire’s premier House Music night with DJ’s from 8pm til late. Whether you’re having pre-big night out drinks to the soundtrack of Latin and Soulful House before or want somewhere to dance the night away to Upfront House and Club Classics after dinner this is the place to be. Resident DJ’s Matt and Ross will be joined by guest DJs every month keeping the vibe fresh, look out for local DJing legends and some big names from around the UK. Launch Party, Saturday 14th December.

On the second Sunday of every month you will find The Sunday Sessions Kenilworth, a new exciting scene bringing local musicians together once a month for a quality night of quality music.

ONLY HOUSE MUSIC

Kenilworth has a wealth of talented musicians. The Sunday Sessions is a great opportunity to get together in a friendly, relaxed and collaborative space.

To play you can pre-book a slot via the Facebook page or turn up on the night (priority will be for pre books). Play alone or join others (so long as they agree … collaborations encouraged!), or you can just come along and grab a drink while you enjoy the talent on show. A great space to showcase your own songs too.

PA in house, acoustic guitar, bass, cajon and bring your own instrument for sure.No backing tracks (but plenty of musicians on hand if singers need accompaniment) and no electric guitar …. keeping the vibe acoustic.

The first one this Sunday 8th December from 6-30pm. The perfect end to the weekend!

Visit Facebook The Sunday Sessions Kenilworth to find out more!