Popular Leamington hotel to showcase brand new feature at wedding open day

An award-winning Warwickshire country house hotel is helping couples to visualise their dream wedding plans at a free event this month – with a first look at a brand new al-fresco feature.

Mallory Court will launch its new marquee weddings at its Wedding Showcase on Sunday, October 13, with the new package designed to bring couples and their guests closer to the venue’s stunning countryside surroundings.

The free event at the 4 AA Red Star boutique hotel and spa on Harbury Lane will run from 12 – 4pm, and allows couples to pick the brains of the hotel’s expert weddings and events team and view rooms set up in collaboration with high quality suppliers.

A variety of spaces, including its private dining room and Knights Suite Atrium will also be fully decorated, helping guests visualise their wedding day at the Eden Hotel Collection venue, whether hosting 14 guests or 150.

Visitors will also be treated to a glass of fizz and canapes on arrival.

Louise Evans at Mallory Court Hotel recommends guests book a free show round to explore everything the hotel has to offer, including its Drawing Room which is perfect for intimate ceremonies, to its 3AA Rosette restaurant, The Dining Room.

The hotel recently underwent a £1.5 million transformation of 19 luxury bedrooms in its manor house to reflect the ten acres of lush, green countryside surrounding it, and its owner – The Eden Hoel Collection – was also named Small Hotel Group of the Year at the AA Hospitality Awards.

Louise said: “We are really excited to be launching our Marquee Weddings. We are blessed with some incredible surroundings at Mallory Court and this will allow guests to be even closer to nature and the outdoors on their big day, while tailoring every detail to suit their wishes.

“Everything from our beautiful outdoor spaces to private dining rooms will be set up to host a wedding, allowing guests to familiarise themselves with all areas of Mallory Court and start to visualise their dream celebration.”

To book, call the hotel on 01926330214.

For more information about wedding packages available at Mallory Court Hotel, visit www.mallory.co.uk