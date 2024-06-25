Popular open air theatre company to appear at Compton Verney for the first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Open-air performance specialists, Oddsocks Productions, presents a comical adaptation of JULIUS CAESAR by William Shakespeare at Compton Verney on Friday 12 July at 7pm.

Oddsocks productions has a reputation for performing Shakespeare in a family-friendly, laugh out loud way and this year the Roman theme offers plenty of opportunities.

Celebrating thirty-five years of touring nationally and internationally this year, Oddsocks is a family run theatre company lead by actor/directors Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie who also happen to be husband and wife and both appear in the production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have appeared in Warwickshire every year snice 1994” says Creative Producer Elli Mackenzie. “We have a loyal and growing audience in the area built up over the years of mounting our productions at Warwick Castle, The Bridge House Theatre and more recently Mary Arden’s Farm. The closure of that site meant that our summer visit was potentially homeless until Richard Phillips of the Leamington Festival, who was responsible for first bringing our work to the area all those years ago, suggested we contact Compton Verney. The hall is a perfect location for our production with its stone walls and onsite facilities, we can’t wait to see the audience laughing along at our silliness and enjoy the surroundings”.

Oddsocks Productions presents Julius Caesar in the open air!

Artistic Director, Andy Barrow also adds “We are delighted to be appearing at this prestigious Warwickshire venue for the first time”

Prepare to laugh your socks off as the bonkers but talented cast of five actors including directors Andy and Elli, plus a life-sized puppet or two, pitch up to perform Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before!

Gates open at 6pm and the performance starts at 7pm and the total running time is 2 hours including interval. The show will go ahead in all but the very worst weather, so do make sure to wear appropriate clothing and bring a chair or blanket and a picnic. The Café will be open for light refreshments and you can even pre-book a chair to save bringing one along for just £1. There will be a free shuttle bus running between the car park and hall before and after the performance.