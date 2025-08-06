Popular Plant Fair returns to Middleton Hall & Gardens on Sunday 17th August

Middleton Hall Gardens Plant Hunters' Fair

Middleton Hall & Gardens near Tamworth will host its popular Summer Plant Hunters’ Fair on Sunday 17th August. For this special event entry to the plant fair, gardens and grounds is offered at the special reduced rate of just £4.00 (under 16s free). This is a pre-booked ticket event with no tickets available to purchase on the gate.

Organiser Martin Blow said “It’s been a fab summer, and we’ve all been making the most of our outdoor space. Now’s the time to pick up some late flowering plants to perk up our beds and borders and fill the garden with scent. The nurseries will have thousands of plants to choose from with just the right plant to set your summer garden ablaze with colour, plus there is lots of expert knowledge on hand to help you choose the best for your own unique garden.”

“So, if your garden needs a late summer lift, or you’ve been inspired to dig a new border then this is the place to find some different and exciting plants lovingly grown by passionate plantspeople. Plus, there will be a great range of garden accessories to choose from for all those finishing touches.”

Middleton Hall is set in 42 acres of tranquil grounds which include a beautiful walled garden and lake side walk. Refreshments are available or why not bring a picnic to enjoy in the grounds.

Middleton Hall Gardens Plant Hunters' Fair

Entry to the plant fair and garden is by ticket only. These are limited, so get yours before they all go by visiting https://www.middleton-hall.co.uk/event-details/plant-hunters-fair-2

The plant fair run from 9am-4pm on Sunday 17th August. Free parking. Dogs on leads welcome. Please see www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk for list of nurseries attending.