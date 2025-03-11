Popular street food festival set to return to Warwick this spring and summer

Digbeth Dining Club (DDC) is back on the road for 2025 as the award-winning street food operator announces spring and summer dates.

The much-anticipated tour will return to Warwick this May, transforming two historical sites into vibrant street food festivals.

First up is Warwick Castle Dining Club on Friday 2nd May, an event which has been hugely popular with locals and visitors alike since its inception in 2020.

Previously known as ‘The Open Arms’, the festival started as an open-air beer garden during lockdown, but has since grown into a fully-fledged street food festival on the castle grounds.

There will be another Warwick Castle Dining Club date across the summer, with the second event of its kind taking place on Friday 13th June.

The unique Compton Verney will also get its own Dining Club for the second year running, with the event taking place on Saturday 31st May. Ticket holders will not only be able to enjoy a day of delicious street food, but they’ll be able to access Compton Verney’s house and galleries at no extra cost.

Both events will feature more than 20 food and drink traders, including Beef on the Block, Libertine Burger, Disco Fries, That’s Amore, Tacos El Pap and more.

Diners can also expect chilled DJ sets, family-friendly activities and drinks stations such as cocktail caravans and fizz bars — making them the perfect spring/summer activity for all ages. Four-legged friends are welcome too.

Bobby Barnes, Director at Digbeth Dining Club, said: “We are buzzing to be back on the road for the DDC Summer Tour 2025, bringing Good Food, Good Vibes and Good People to every corner of the West Midlands, including Warwick.

“It’s been brilliant to see how the tour has grown over the years, giving us the opportunity to champion the very best of street food in our region and offer a platform to up-and-coming food vendors.

“The West Midlands has a vibrant street food scene, and we want everyone to experience it. With more dates than ever before, we’re certain this tour is going to be our best one yet. See you in the field with a burger and beer in hand!”

More than 40 street food events will be taking place across the Midlands as part of the DDC Summer Tour, with the first round of dates having just been unveiled.

Now in its eighth year, the Digbeth Dining Club tour has amassed a huge foodie following, with more than 70,000 people attending the street food events every year.

Warwick Castle Dining Club costs £7.50 to attend, and Compton Verney Dining Club costs £7 to attend. Under 12s go free for both.

To buy tickets for the DDC Tour, visit here: https://www.skiddle.com/g/digbeth-dining-club-summer-tour/#events.

Keep up to date with the full tour lineup via the DDC website: https://digbethdiningclub.com/events.