Portraits of Elizabeth I at Kenilworth Methodist Church

During the course of her reign, Queen Elizabeth I became a public icon. Her likeness appeared on a large number of objects, from the coins in purses to large-scale painted portraits. These images were carefully designed and served as a tool to manipulate the public image of the queen.

Dr Gillian White specialist in the history and visual arts of late medieval and sixteenth-century England, examines the portraiture of ‘Good Queen Bess’ and traces the development of an English icon through her portraiture from tentative beginnings to the triumph of royal propaganda as Elizabeth evolved to become Queen, Empress and Goddess.

Thursday 20th June 2024 - 2.30 pm

Join us for a tea/coffee and a chat from 1.45 pm

Portraits of Elizabeth I

Kenilworth Methodist Church, Kenilworth CV8 1LQ

Members free - Visitors £1

u3a Kenilworth is part of a UK-wide network of 1000+ charities that provide the opportunity for those no longer in work to come together and enjoy developing a wide range of interests in a social context.

Open meetings usually comprise an approximately 45-minute presentation by an accomplished speaker.

Visitors are always welcome.

Next Open Meeting: 18th July – Folklore and More…