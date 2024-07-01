Positive Images Festival brings Poetry Karaoke to Coventry
Poetry Karaoke is a relatively new concept and now it’s coming to Coventry! Like traditional karaoke, participants can choose poems from a curated folder and then read it aloud at the mic. If people would like to share their own poems, then that is very welcome too. Expect a relaxed and welcoming environment, with a mid-event break for refreshments and a chance to chat. There will be the opportunity to meet local authors who write for children and adults with the opportunity to buy signed copies of their books.
This event is perfect for seasoned poets, people attending alone or families. Positive Images Festival is committed to inclusivity so we encourage people from different cultures to participate by reading poetry in their native languages if they would like to.
Event host Emilie says: “Positive Images Festival is dedicated to offering free access to the arts and has been doing this successfully in our city for 30 years now. I am a firm believer that reading poetry aloud has the power to boost confidence and spark meaningful conversations. It is also my goal to show how much fun poetry can be!”
There will be free refreshments as well as a colouring area for younger attendees.
Full Event Details:
Date: 13th July Time: 2pm – 4pm
Venue: Cheylesmore Community Centre, 111 Arundel Road, Coventry CV3 5JL
No need to book – just turn up and enjoy the afternoon.
For more information or for accessibility questions, please contact Emilie: [email protected] or 078 0510 4743.
