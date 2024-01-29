Potato Day returns to Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will be at St John's Church Hall on Warwick Road in Kenilworth on Saturday February 3rd between 10am and 1pm.

The Heart of England Organic Group (or HEOG as they call themselves) are celebrating their 40th year of helping people in Warwickshire and the surrounding areas grow and eat chemical-free food.

Potato Days and Seed Swaps are run every year in almost every county across the country, allowing gardeners the chance to come along and choose the particular varieties they want in the quantities they need.

Organiser Ross Taylor on his Kenilworth allotment

Ross Taylor has organised the Potato Day in Kenilworth with the support of a growing band of volunteers for nine years. It all started when the annual event at Ryton Gardens was abandoned due to spiralling losses.

"We were too nervous to start at first," Ross said, "after all, we'd seen a popular national event fold just a few years earlier. We visited events in other counties and took their advice to start small. It has grown every year since."

The group will have 10 varieties of organic potato seed available individually, advice and guidance on how best to grow them, a Seed Swap, a cafe serving tea, coffee and cakes and stalls with information and restored tools for sale for charity.

They will also be supporting the Bedworth Seed Swap the following day as St Giles Church in Exhall.

