Potfest by the Lake returns, plus activities for May half-term at Compton Verney

Half-term activities for children and families at Compton Verney

The popular Potfest by the Lake ceramics fair returns to Compton Verney from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 June.

A highlight in every potter’s calendar, this popular event showcases the work of 90 of the UK’s finest ceramicists. With porcelain, stoneware, slipware, sculpture, figurative work and homewares on display, this event is a must for all ceramic fans.

New for 2025, there will be pottery demonstrations taking place within the Adam Hall. Digbeth Dining Club are providing the refreshments. Tickets start at £7.50, with top-up tickets available for admission to Compton Verney’s exhibitions and gallery spaces.

Families will be entertained this May half-term (24 May – 1 June) with a host of creative activities for all ages. Become an Arty Architect and create your own fantasy building using loose parts, glue guns and recycled materials. Kineton RAF STEM are back delivering fun-filled days of design and engineering. Celebrate spring at the Family Forest School Get Mucky Get Making: build bird nests, make and decorate clay eggs, mix up muddy delights and find hidden bunnies. The Adam Hall is transformed into an engineering play space where children can build, stack and construct with larger-than-life blocks and connectors.

Make the most of the Compton Verney grounds in midsummer

As spring gives way to summer, take a guidedWalk in the Park with Landscape Manager Fiona Tansey on 16 and 30 May. Budding crafters can learn the basics of patchwork and quilting in our specialist workshop Waste Not on Thursday 22 May. Plus Digbeth Dining Club return for their summer takeover on Saturday 31 May – the grounds will be filled with their usual mix of award-winning street food and bards, with live entertainment for families.

Compton Verney is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm. Day Tickets are £21.95, with a variety of concessions available. Children aged 18 and under go free.