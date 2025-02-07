Pottery, coding and archery among top things to do in south Warwickshire this Feb half term

Pottery making, coding and archery are among the top half-term activities for families in south Warwickshire this February half-term, according to the region’s tourism body Shakespeare’s England.

With the first school holiday of 2025 fast approaching, the area’s tourism experts have unveiled their top tips for keeping the kids entertained both in the warm, and outside.

Get hands on with a potter’s wheel at Honeybourne Pottery

Discover the magic of the potter’s wheel on this fun and immersive workshop. Designed for complete beginners (ages 7+), this hands-on experience lets guests explore the art of throwing with expert guidance. With unlimited clay, visitors are free to experiment and create as many pots as you like in all shapes and sizes. Workshops last for approximately 90 minutes and are £64 per person. For the latest availability visit www.honeybournepottery.co.uk

Create your own car-themed computer game at the British Motor Museum

Play a part in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s week of Mischief and Mayhem

Go behind the scenes of the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon to learn from experts about the secrets behind on-stage battles, receive interactive demonstrations of gruesome special effects, and have a go at throwing some insults Shakespeare style.

To view the week’s schedule and admission fees, visit www.rsc.org.uk/events/february-half-term-activities

Watch the castle’s expert archers take centre stage with live shows, daring challenges, interactive quizzes, hands-on archery sessions, and a spectacular grand finale shoot-off.

Between February 17 and 21, over-6s can explore the basics of coding using a Nintendo Switch to create a car-themed game thanks to a collaboration between the museum and ‘FUZE’.

Other half term activities feature the Tourmaline and the Museum of Marvels Trail where families can search for hidden magical objects, and there are also some mind-blowing experiments in the museum’s ‘Double Trouble’ Science Show.

Museum entry is £43 for a family in advance, while under-5s are free. For more information visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/february-half-term

Get up close to leaf cutter ants at Stratford Butterfly Farm

Leaf Cutter Ants – originally from Southern Mexico - will be marching around their new home as they carry leaves along 25 metres of rope.

Stratford Butterfly Farm’s team have built the overhead ropework and laid a trail of honeysuckle and privet to encourage the ants along the rope into a viewing area so that visitors can see close-up the ants going about their daily business.

To see hundreds of spectacular butterflies, insects, reptiles, and spiders visit the Butterfly Farm from 10am to 5pm. For more information and for the latest pricing visit www.butterflyfarm.co.uk

Explore two sides to William Shakespeare’s hometown with Stratford Town Walk

The daily Stratford Town Walk gives guests the chance to follow in William Shakespeare’s footsteps from birthplace to grave along the ancient spine of Stratford-upon-Avon, where a knowledgeable, friendly guide will share entertaining stories and amusing anecdotes.

The Ghost Walks are delivered every Saturday evening to discover the ancient creaky buildings seeping with tales of ghosts, witches, murder and misery. Hear about the witch who lived in a slum, a 17th century haunted tearoom, the theatre ghost and a jilted bride.

For availability, pricing and more information visit www.stratfordtownwalk.co.uk

Embark on an interactive history lesson at Kenilworth Castle

Between February15 and 23, families are treated to daily shows exploring the tales of Robin Hood, and the beheadings of King Henry VIII, as well as have-a-go archery sessions. For availability, pricing and more details visit http://www.english-heritage.org.uk/

Hit the target at Warwick Castle’s festival of archery

Plus, explore the Zog Playland and Horrible Histories Maze, enjoy the Winter Birds of Prey display, The Princess Tower, and the castle’s fascinating history in the Great Hall and State Rooms.

For availability and pricing visit www.warwick-castle.com

See ‘what’s on’ at nearby National Trust sites (site admission fees apply)

Embark on a welly wander at Charlecote Park which is nestled between two rivers, with free roaming deer and sheep. Download this mile-long trail which takes visitors around the park, and is suitable for pushchairs: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/charlecote-park/parkland-walk-at-charlecote-park

The ranger team at Baddesley Clinton need lots of helping hands to plant 3,500 trees to create a brand new area of woodland on the estate. Planting sessions will run 17-21 February, 10am-2pm. Volunteers will offer demonstrations and all equipment is provided. There’s no need to book, just ask at reception on arrival.

Little ones visiting Upton House and Gardens can familiarise themselves with the magpie, who can make masks, and learn more about stories and rhymes associated with the bird. £2 per child. For added fun, pick up a trail sheet from Visitor Reception to discover the story of the magpie and the Greek Muse Calliope. Taking place during the half term weekdays (17 – 21 Feb, 11am – 2pm).

Fans of outdoor trails can also visit Packwood House – a Tudor house and its 150 acres of parkland – which is running a children’s trail between 15 and 23 February. More details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/packwood-house/events/4a096703-4664-4800-bde9-3cb5819f70cd

And families can put their detective skills to good use at Hidcote between 15 and 23 February by taking on their winter wildlife trail to find the small houses dotted around the garden, while identifying which animals live inside. Trail sheets (£1 each) can be collected from visitor reception. There are also children’s crafts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays during school holidays, from 10am-12 noon. More details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/gloucestershire-cotswolds/hidcote/events/ca33dd18-20d0-4143-a39b-61ceb3503e3b

For more information on things to see and do in south Warwickshire visit www.shakespeares-england.co.uk