Pre-1940 Triumph Car Rally & Marque Weekend
Entry to both days is free, with first arrivals receiving a complimentary programme and a keepsake magnetic plaque.
SATURDAY 21ST JUNE. PRE-1940 TRIUMPH MOTOR CLUB: RALLY, AGM & GALA DINNER
WOODLAND GRANGE, LEAMINGTON SPA. CV32 6RN.
SUNDAY 22ND JUNE. TRIUMPH MARQUE CAR CLUBS AND STANDARD CAR CLUB:
RALLY, PICNIC AND CARS SHOWCASE.
WOODLAND GRANGE, LEAMINGTON SPA. CV32 6RN.
Entry to both days are free and the Pre-1940 Triumph Motor Club invite you to celebrate the combined legacy of both Triumph Marques and Standard Clubs.
Showcase your cherished car, creating new memories.
You are encouraged to attend in period dress, bring along your own picnic and a hearty appetite for the stalls selling coffee, cakes and delicious locally made ice creams, whilst enjoying live period entertainment by talented local musicians.