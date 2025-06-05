Pre-1940 Triumph Car Rally & Marque Weekend

A 1935 Triumph Gloria Six Saloon on the rally field.

Join us in creating new memories at this truly special gathering. We can't wait to welcome you with warm smiles and share our passion for Triumph's best automobiles.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entry to both days is free, with first arrivals receiving a complimentary programme and a keepsake magnetic plaque.

SATURDAY 21ST JUNE. PRE-1940 TRIUMPH MOTOR CLUB: RALLY, AGM & GALA DINNER

WOODLAND GRANGE, LEAMINGTON SPA. CV32 6RN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of only two known pre-1940 Triumph Dolomite Staight Eights arrives at last year's rally.

SUNDAY 22ND JUNE. TRIUMPH MARQUE CAR CLUBS AND STANDARD CAR CLUB:

RALLY, PICNIC AND CARS SHOWCASE.

WOODLAND GRANGE, LEAMINGTON SPA. CV32 6RN.

Entry to both days are free and the Pre-1940 Triumph Motor Club invite you to celebrate the combined legacy of both Triumph Marques and Standard Clubs.

A few of the participant's cars from 2024.

Showcase your cherished car, creating new memories.

You are encouraged to attend in period dress, bring along your own picnic and a hearty appetite for the stalls selling coffee, cakes and delicious locally made ice creams, whilst enjoying live period entertainment by talented local musicians.