Pre-1940 Triumph Car Rally & Marque Weekend

By Dave Webster
Contributor
Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 08:36 BST
A 1935 Triumph Gloria Six Saloon on the rally field.A 1935 Triumph Gloria Six Saloon on the rally field.
A 1935 Triumph Gloria Six Saloon on the rally field.
Join us in creating new memories at this truly special gathering. We can't wait to welcome you with warm smiles and share our passion for Triumph's best automobiles.

Entry to both days is free, with first arrivals receiving a complimentary programme and a keepsake magnetic plaque.

SATURDAY 21ST JUNE. PRE-1940 TRIUMPH MOTOR CLUB: RALLY, AGM & GALA DINNER

WOODLAND GRANGE, LEAMINGTON SPA. CV32 6RN.

One of only two known pre-1940 Triumph Dolomite Staight Eights arrives at last year's rally.One of only two known pre-1940 Triumph Dolomite Staight Eights arrives at last year's rally.
One of only two known pre-1940 Triumph Dolomite Staight Eights arrives at last year's rally.

SUNDAY 22ND JUNE. TRIUMPH MARQUE CAR CLUBS AND STANDARD CAR CLUB:

RALLY, PICNIC AND CARS SHOWCASE.

WOODLAND GRANGE, LEAMINGTON SPA. CV32 6RN.

Entry to both days are free and the Pre-1940 Triumph Motor Club invite you to celebrate the combined legacy of both Triumph Marques and Standard Clubs.

A few of the participant's cars from 2024.A few of the participant's cars from 2024.
A few of the participant's cars from 2024.

Showcase your cherished car, creating new memories.

You are encouraged to attend in period dress, bring along your own picnic and a hearty appetite for the stalls selling coffee, cakes and delicious locally made ice creams, whilst enjoying live period entertainment by talented local musicians.

