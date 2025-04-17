Preview: Clever allegory bursts into bloom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington’s Loft Theatre is re-opening its upstairs studio space with an in-house production of The Just Price of Flowers, by the internationally acclaimed theatre company Stan’s Cafe, which runs from Tuesday 22nd to Saturday 26th April. The Birmingham-based group, which works collaboratively under the artistic direction of James Yarker, has been described as “one of the UK's most innovative and exciting theatre companies”.

The production also marks the Loft directorial debut of Mark Crossley, who has been treading the boards of the Loft stage for ten years, appearing most recently in the title roles of Macbeth and Uncle Vanya. Crossley is also a university lecturer who has had a working relationship with Stan’s Cafe for over a quarter of a century, including authoring a book about the company, so who better to bring this play to life at the Loft?

The Just Price of Flowers is a clever and highly entertaining play which uses the Dutch Tulipmania crisis of 1637 as a powerful, yet playful, allegory for the 2008 financial crisis. Mr and Mrs Van Leasing covet a tulip owned by their aristocratic neighbour Van Eek. Egged on by smooth talking banker Van Hire they soon get sucked into the idea that they can grow rich speculating on the rising value of tulips.

As the Director, Mark Crossley, explains: “This play is no mere historical saga, a window on the past through which we can comfortably gaze and then dismiss as ‘the mistakes of the past’. It is after all, a Stan’s Cafe play, so it speaks to the here and now, the tulip mania symbolic of all financial crashes, that leave everyday people to pick up the pieces.”

Craig Shelton and Lucinda Toomey as Mr and Mrs Van Leasing in 'The Just Price of Flowers'

Booking information

Tickets can be booked online at www.lofttheatrecompany.com, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01926 830 680 (answer phone service).

To take advantage of the Loft’s free ticket offer for theatregoers aged 16-25, either book in advance by emailing [email protected], or obtain your tickets at the Box Office on the night (please bring proof of age).