Preview: Devilish Dealings at Leamington’s Loft Theatre

Imagine, if you will, a man so obsessed with power and fame that he will do anything to obtain it... even sell his soul to the Devil. Christopher Marlowe’s Doctor Faustus may have been written over 430 years ago, but its themes still resonate in this fresh adaptation by David Fletcher, which runs Wednesday 16 to Saturday 26 July at the Loft Theatre in Leamington.

Faustus is a brilliant but embittered scholar, whose excessive ambition for knowledge, wealth, and power makes him willing to pay the ultimate price – eternal damnation.

One night he conjures the demon Mephistopheles from the underworld, who brokers a deal with Lucifer. For a period of twenty four years Faustus will enjoy supernatural powers, but must then surrender his soul. Despite being tormented by doubt, Faustus agrees to the deal and signs in blood. But as he begins to revel in his new powers, the world around him starts to collapse and the clock inexorably counts down to the final moment of reckoning…

David Fletcher, who also directs his adaptation, encouraged his creative team to give their imaginations free rein with this production and said: “I am thrilled with the world they have created, full of amazing movement, music, lighting, sound, costumes, projections, scenery, and even pyrotechnics. Our excellent cast have thrown themselves into this world with great energy and inventiveness.”

L to R Mephistopheles (Peter Daly-Dickson) and Faustus (David Bennett)

The exceptional music and soundscape for Doctor Faustus has been specially created by professional composer, Jonathan Fletcher, who commented: “This play offers so much scope for creativity and my original score reflects and supports the narrative as we witness Faustus’ tale unfold. I have drawn on numerous disparate musical genres for inspiration, including renaissance polyphony, jazz, folk, heavy metal, as well as exploring textures and atonality through abstract sound design. It’s going to be a wild ride!"

Booking information

Tickets can be booked online at www.lofttheatrecompany.com, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01926 830 680 (answer phone service).

To take advantage of the Loft’s free ticket offer for theatregoers aged 16-25, either book in advance by emailing [email protected], or obtain your tickets at the Box Office on the night (please bring proof of age).