Preview: The stars criss-cross in a love story with infinite possibilities at Leamington’s Loft Theatre

Leamington’s Loft Theatre is reaching for the stars with its latest show, the award-winning romantic tragi-comedy Constellations, by Nick Payne. The production, directed by Sue Moore, runs from Wednesday 26th February to Saturday 8th March.

A Quantum Cosmologist and a beekeeper meet at a party. Do they hit it off? And what matters most? What they say? How they say it? Or how the other person reacts? Nick Payne’s compelling love story utilises the multiverse theory of ‘everything happening everywhere all at once’ to profoundly explore human connection, as we follow the course of a relationship; from the first meeting through to a plethora of possible futures for the two protagonists.

Director, Sue Moore commented: “What I have loved is that with all the different versions this love story has in the multiverse, the two characters have the option to play each one slightly differently, whilst still being the same people. It is fascinating and liberating for actors to show their breadth and depth and their interpretation and how variations in performances change the outcome of a scene. It is boy meets girl, boy meets girl again and boy meets girl again!”

Constellations will captivate everyone who’s ever reflected on what might have been...

Leonie Slater as Marianne and Ted McGowan as Roland, in 'Constellations'

Booking information

Constellations runs at the Loft Theatre nightly from Wednesday 26th February to Saturday 8th March, except for Monday 3rd. Performances begin at 7.30pm, apart from Sunday 2nd, when the show starts at 5.00pm.

Tickets can be booked online at www.lofttheatrecompany.com, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01926 830 680 (answer phone service).

To take advantage of the Loft’s free ticket offer for theatregoers aged 16-25, either book in advance by emailing [email protected], or obtain your tickets at the Box Office on the night (please bring proof of age).

Individuals or groups requiring accessible tickets, please book by emailing [email protected] with your requirements and contact details. Free tickets for carers are available for patrons who may require personal assistance during their visit.