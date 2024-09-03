Princethorpe College to open for Heritage Open Days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This September, Princethorpe College is once again participating in the Heritage Open Days festival. The College will be open on Sunday 8 September, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm, with the archive team conducting free tours of the College and sharing the history of the magnificent building and the amazing people that made it the place it is today.

Dating from 1833, St Mary's Priory was one of the first Catholic monastic houses constructed in England after the Reformation and until 1965 it was home to a congregation of Benedictine nuns. The beautiful neo-Gothic chapel was designed by Peter Paul Pugin and finally finished in 1901. It includes the iconic Princethorpe Tower, which is the school’s modern-day emblem, that will be familiar to many as it can be seen from miles around.

The Priory was purchased by The Missionaries of the Sacred Heart who established Princethorpe College in 1966. The College was successful and grew and today Princethorpe is a fully co-educational Catholic independent day school.

This summer, renovation work has been completed on the final Station of the Cross and a decorated Altar Alcove in the former Nuns’ Library. Part of the incredible story of Princethorpe, both artworks had been hidden for around 40 years until last year when refurbishment work began on the old Physics Labs, after the opening of the College’s new Science Centre. Preserved behind classroom boards, the artworks were suffering from damage and the build-up of decades of dust and grime. Specialist conservators used a range of cleaning, consolidating and retouching techniques to reveal and restore the charming nature-based design and stencilling on the painted wall above the alcove, which would have been specially commissioned by the nuns who founded the Priory, and to repair damage and restore the vibrant colours of the last station, which depicts Jesus being laid in the tomb. The restored pieces will both be available for visitors to see on Heritage Open Day.

All are welcome to visit on Sunday 8 September, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm, and admission is free. Guided tours start at 2.00pm, 2.30pm and 3.00pm. Tours will include Pugin’s magnificent Chapel, the Cloisters, Nuns’ Cells, Library (formerly a Church) and the unique Roundhouse.

For more information please visit Princethorpe College where you will also be able to find details of other historic buildings free to visit in the local area as part of the Heritage Open Days festival.