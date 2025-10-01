Pub fireworks favourite takes on spooky theme

The pub’s Halloween & Fireworks Party, on October 31st, will feature a host of live family entertainment, from fire shows to music and food.

It marks the eleventh Bonfire Night event organised at The Fleur by licensees Emma and Nick Woodhouse.

Visitors this year can expect to be wowed by performances from Storm In A Teacup circus group, including a spectacular fire show, stilt walker and hula hoopers, plus, for the kids, there will be the chance to get involved in face painting, craft tables and a fancy dress competition. There’s also live music sets from local five-piece covers band Real Human Beings.

Highlight of the evening is a sensational fireworks display from 7.30pm and food and drinks can be purchased, including hog roast, BBQ and mulled wine and mulled cider, from the inside and outside bars.

Emma said: “It’s a really lovely intimate fireworks event with a strong family focus in a contained and safe environment. We try to make it a little magical for the kids.

“It’s always a popular event for the local community and we love putting on an evening of entertainment for our loyal and lovely customers. But, of course, everyone is welcome.”

She added: “The originator of the Gunpowder Plot, Robert Catesby, lived a stone’s throw away from The Fleur de Lys, in Bushwood Hall on Bushwood Lane. We always talk about Guy Fawkes, but it was actually Catesby’s plan to replace Protestant James I with a Catholic monarch. So, sleepy little Lowsonford is actually kind of pivotal to British history!”

The Day of The Dead theme, for Halloween, could also be seen as a nod to one of the building’s former guises as a mortuary, from where the bodies were taken to Rowington Church in the absence of a village church. It wasn’t until the early 20th century when it first opened as a tavern, later going on to introduce the ‘pioneering’ idea of serving food and giving rise to the now famous Fleur De Lys pies.

Gates open for the Bonfire Night at 6pm with the bonfire lighting at 6.45pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm. The food stalls close at 8.30pm and bar closes at 10.30pm.

Tickets are £16 for adults, £8 for 4-16-year-olds and free for under threes and are available to purchase here: https://FDLfireworks25.eventbrite.co.uk

